Phone-Tapping Case: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Accuses BJP Of Shielding KCR, KTR

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of shielding Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders K. Chandrasekhar Rao and K.T. Rama Rao in connection with the ongoing phone-tapping case.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has recently leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of shielding Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders K. Chandrasekhar Rao and K.T. Rama Rao in connection with the ongoing phone-tapping case.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He questioned why the BJP-led Union government failed to act upon Telangana’s request to issue a Red Corner Notice against key accused individuals, Prabhakar Rao and Sravan Kumar, who had reportedly fled to the United States.

The Chief Minister raised these concerns while addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad as part of the Congress Party’s campaign for the Legislative Council election from the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He further alleged that the BJP had strategically employed the phone-tapping case to pressure BRS leaders into withdrawing from the MLC elections by using the threat of arrest.

Additionally, CM Revanth Reddy questioned why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had not arrested K.T. Rama Rao in relation to alleged financial irregularities surrounding the Formula-E race. He asserted that the ED took possession of critical files pertaining to the Formula-E race and a separate scandal involving the procurement of sheep, insinuating a covert arrangement between the BJP and BRS.

He emphasized this purported clandestine alliance by highlighting BRS’s decision not to contest the MLC elections, while simultaneously urging voters to defeat Congress.

He further claimed that under this arrangement, the BJP secured eight Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, while BRS candidates lost their deposits in the same number of constituencies. He also challenged the BJP to account for its contributions to Telangana’s development after winning these parliamentary seats.

Revanth Reddy specifically criticized the BJP for failing to secure Maharashtra’s approval for the Pranahita Chevella irrigation project, which he asserted would have significantly benefited the Adilabad district. He questioned why the BJP had not exerted influence over its own government in Maharashtra to facilitate the project’s approval.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister accused former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao of orchestrating political conspiracies against the incumbent Congress government from his farmhouse. “The people have already rejected the BRS and asked KCR to retire to his farmhouse, but he continues to engage in conspiracy politics,” he remarked.

He also denounced the BRS for failing to deliver meaningful governance during its decade-long rule, contrasting it with the achievements of the Congress government within just ten months.

Highlighting the Congress government’s efforts to tackle unemployment, Revanth Reddy stated that it had facilitated the recruitment of 55,163 government jobs in a short span. He also underscored key welfare initiatives, including the waiver of Rs. 21,000 crore in farm loans, benefiting approximately 25 lakh farmers, and the Rythu Bharosa scheme, which provides Rs. 12,000 per acre annually to farmers.

He further contended that the financial burden imposed by the previous BRS-led administration had compelled the Congress government to allocate Rs. 6,500 crore per month, amounting to Rs. 75,000 crore annually, for debt servicing. “Our government has had to borrow Rs. 65,000 crore just to clear the debts incurred by the KCR administration,” he asserted.

In his address, CM Revanth Reddy sought to position the Congress as the true champion of Telangana’s interests, vowing to rectify the economic mismanagement and policy failures of the past administration.

Read More: “Sajjan Kumar’s Old Age, Illness Weigh In Favour Of Lesser Punishment”: Delhi Court