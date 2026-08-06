Phuket-Delhi Flight Turbulence: Did Pilots Downplay Incident Amid Reports Passengers Were Told Not To Film?

Following the recent Phuket–Delhi flight turbulence incident, a controversy has erupted regarding the flight crew’s handling of the situation. Passengers have alleged that the crew downplayed the severity of the mid-air turbulence rather than taking immediate precautionary measures. The incident has prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to launch an investigation; the aircraft has since been moved to a hangar, while the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been secured for analysis.

Passenger Allegations Put Air India AI2379 Under Scrutiny

Passengers described moments of panic after the aircraft encountered severe turbulence approximately 90 minutes into the journey. According to those onboard, no advance warning was issued by the cockpit, leaving many unprepared. One injured passenger recalled that a pilot allegedly told the cabin, “Video mat banao koi, na hamare liye achha hai na aapke liye” (“Don’t make any videos. It isn’t good for us or for you”).

Passengers also alleged that repeated requests to land at a nearby airport following the incident were ignored. These accounts have sparked a widespread debate over whether the turbulence was intentionally downplayed to avoid negative publicity and whether the decision to continue the journey compromised passenger safety.

DGCA Initiates Investigation

The DGCA has initiated a comprehensive inquiry. Investigators will analyze the FDR and CVR data to reconstruct the sequence of events, assess the crew’s response, and determine if Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed.

Analysis of flight data by NewsX indicated that AI2379 completed its Phuket–Delhi journey around 25 minutes faster than the average flight time recorded over the past six days. While this observation alone does not confirm wrongdoing, investigators are expected to determine if operational decisions made during the flight were consistent with safety protocols. Aviation experts note that diversion decisions are complex and depend on several variables, including the extent of injuries, aircraft structural integrity, weather conditions, fuel status, and the availability of suitable alternate airports.

The 2012 Air India Turbulence Case

This incident has drawn comparisons to a 2012 Air India flight (AI348) from Delhi to Shanghai. In the incident, the aircraft encountered severe turbulence, leaving 18 passengers and two cabin crew members injured. Despite reports that some passengers were bleeding and had requested an emergency landing, the flight continued to its destination instead of diverting. Following an investigation, the DGCA grounded both the pilot and co-pilot. The AI312 case remains one of India’s most significant aviation safety investigations and is now being cited as a reminder of the critical importance of prioritizing passenger welfare during in-flight emergencies.

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