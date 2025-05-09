PIB Fact Check: Seven Times When Pakistani Social Media Accounts Tried To Spread Misinformation

In response to these coordinated disinformation efforts, the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check Unit has actively countered misleading claims. Between late Wednesday and early Thursday, the unit debunked seven key fake reports aimed at discrediting India’s actions.

Following India’s precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of Operation Sindoor, numerous misinformation campaigns have emerged from Pakistani social media accounts attempting to manipulate public perception.

False Drone Attack in Jalandhar

A video circulating online claimed to show a drone strike in Jalandhar. However, PIB confirmed it was actually footage of a farm fire unrelated to the conflict. The video’s timestamp proved it was shared before the Pakistani drone activity even began, a fact supported by the District Collector of Jalandhar.

Drone Attack in Jalandhar⁉️ Advertisement · Scroll to continue This drone strike video from #Jalandhar is widely circulating on social media#PIBFactCheck * This is an unrelated video of a farm fire. The video has the time 7:39 PM, while the drone attack began later. * Do not share this video. See the… pic.twitter.com/IRBjq2KOTQ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

Fabricated Video of Indian Post Under Attack

Another video suggested a Pakistani attack destroyed an Indian military post, allegedly of the “20 Raj Battalion.” The PIB clarified that this unit does not exist and the video was staged propaganda designed to mislead viewers.

🚨 Staged Video Alert 🚨 Fake video is being circulated by Pakistani handles alleging that an Indian Post was destroyed by the #Pakistani Army 🔍 #PIBFactCheck: ✅ The claim is completely false, and the video is staged ❌ There is no unit called “20 Raj Battalion” in the… pic.twitter.com/959rc9OrTH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

Old Beirut Blast Shared as Pakistani Missile Strike

Footage from the 2020 Beirut explosion was falsely circulated as evidence of a Pakistani missile strike on India. The Fact Check Unit verified the source and confirmed it was unrelated to current events.

An #old video is being shared on #SocialMedia with the claim that #Pakistan has launched a missile attack on India in retaliation. #PIBFactCheck ✅ The video being shared is of the explosive attack that took place in Beirut, Lebanon in the year 2020 ✅ Don’t fall for the… pic.twitter.com/G8nIIdn6FG — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

Fake Fidayeen Attack in Rajouri

False reports claimed a ‘fidayeen’ attack on an Army brigade in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. PIB found no such incident occurred, labelling the claim as an attempt to spread panic and confusion.

🚨 #Fake_news is circulating about a “fidayeen” attack on an Army brigade in #Rajouri, #Jammu and #Kashmir.#PIBFactCheck: ▶️ No such #fidayeen or suicide attack has occurred on any army cantt. ⚠️ Do not fall for these false claims intended to #mislead and cause confusion. pic.twitter.com/x8Az5tigUO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

Forged Army Letter Exposed

A doctored letter alleged to be from General VK Narayan, supposedly the Chief of Army Staff, was widely shared to sow distrust. PIB confirmed that VK Narayan is not the CoAS, and the letter was completely fabricated.

A letter is being shared on Social Media claiming that Chief of the Army Staff Gen V.K. Narayan has sent a confidential letter regarding military preparedness to the Army officer of Northern Command. #PIBFactCheck ✅ This letter is completely Fake. ✅ Gen. V.K. Narayan is… pic.twitter.com/OvDxaql3kz — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

Misleading Claims About Ambala Airbase and Civilian Targets

Social media posts accused the Indian military of using Ambala Airbase to target civilians in Amritsar. PIB swiftly dismissed the allegations, stating they were baseless and untrue.

A social media post falsely claims that the Indian military used Ambala Airbase to attack #Amritsar and its own citizens. 🔍 #PIBFactCheck: ✅ This claim is completely baseless and part of a concerted misinformation campaign. Read more about #Pakistan attack on Amritsar👇… pic.twitter.com/C2NnXPjkgF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

Airport Entry Ban Rumors Proven False

Another rumor claimed airports across India were denying entry to civilians. The PIB Fact Check team clarified that no such directive had been issued by the Union Government.

🛑 Fake News Alert Social media posts are claiming that entry to airports across India banned#PIBFactCheck: ❌ This claim is #FAKE ✅ Government has taken no such decision pic.twitter.com/MoaUcQqO2d — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

The PIB’s Fact Check Unit has played a pivotal role in defending India’s information integrity during a period of escalating tension with Pakistan. By countering fake news and correcting false narratives, the unit has helped preserve public trust in a time of national importance.

As misinformation peaked online, Indian Armed Forces successfully intercepted multiple Pakistani drone and missile attacks targeting locations such as Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, demonstrating India’s robust defence preparedness and commitment to national security.