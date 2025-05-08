Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  PIB Fact Check: Viral Claims On India-Pakistan Military Engagements Debunked  Amid Operation Sindoor

PIB Fact Check: Viral Claims On India-Pakistan Military Engagements Debunked  Amid Operation Sindoor

As tensions flare in the aftermath of India's Operation Sindoor, a surge of misleading posts and doctored visuals is muddying the digital landscape. From false claims of Indian casualties to fabricated missile strikes, Pakistan-based social media handles are pushing a narrative that India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) has firmly debunked.

PIB Fact Check: Viral Claims On India-Pakistan Military Engagements Debunked  Amid Operation Sindoor

PIB debunks fake claims of Indian casualties, S-400 strike & dam attack amid Operation Sindoor tensions. Old visuals used misleadingly.


Amid heightened tensions following India’s Operation Sindoor, a wave of misinformation is spreading online. Several social media handles, primarily from Pakistan, have been circulating misleading visuals and claims related to military engagements in Jammu & Kashmir and beyond. India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB), through its official fact-checking handle , has debunked these assertions, confirming that the visuals in circulation are either old, misrepresented, or entirely unrelated to recent developments.

Claim 1: Pakistan Army Strikes Indian Posts in Battal Sector, Killing 12 Indian Soldiers

A video shared by Pakistan-based social media accounts alleges that the Pakistan Army targeted Indian military posts in the Battal Sector of Jammu & Kashmir, killing at least 12 Indian soldiers. The posts suggest the footage is evidence of the attack.

PIB Fact Check:

  • “This video is old and NOT related to any activity post #OperationSindoor,” the bureau stated.
  • The image in the video is from August 2011, and a verified source is available here: Getty Images – Farooq Khan-Pool.
  • Furthermore, this same image had been used earlier in a news report from 2016, confirming it is not recent and unrelated to the current situation.

Claim 2: Pakistani Missile Destroys Indian S-400 System

Another viral image claims that a Pakistani missile successfully struck an Indian S-400 air defense system. This image has been widely circulated on social media, adding fuel to ongoing speculation.

PIB Fact Check:

  • “The image being shared is from 2023, of a fire at a military site in Moscow,” not India.

Claim 3: India Targets Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project in Pakistan

A separate social media post alleges that India launched an attack on the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project in Pakistan. This claim has gained traction among users sharing supposed evidence of damage to the site.

PIB Fact Check:

  • “This claim is baseless,” says PIB Fact Check.
  • During the MEA press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated, “India has only targeted terrorist infrastructure,” explicitly denying any attack on civilian or strategic public utilities such as the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project.

