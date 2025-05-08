PIB Fact Check: Viral Claims On India-Pakistan Military Engagements Debunked  Amid Operation Sindoor

As tensions flare in the aftermath of India's Operation Sindoor, a surge of misleading posts and doctored visuals is muddying the digital landscape. From false claims of Indian casualties to fabricated missile strikes, Pakistan-based social media handles are pushing a narrative that India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) has firmly debunked.

PIB debunks fake claims of Indian casualties, S-400 strike & dam attack amid Operation Sindoor tensions. Old visuals used misleadingly.

Amid heightened tensions following India’s Operation Sindoor, a wave of misinformation is spreading online. Several social media handles, primarily from Pakistan, have been circulating misleading visuals and claims related to military engagements in Jammu & Kashmir and beyond. India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB), through its official fact-checking handle , has debunked these assertions, confirming that the visuals in circulation are either old, misrepresented, or entirely unrelated to recent developments.

Claim 1: Pakistan Army Strikes Indian Posts in Battal Sector, Killing 12 Indian Soldiers

A video shared by Pakistan-based social media accounts alleges that the Pakistan Army targeted Indian military posts in the Battal Sector of Jammu & Kashmir, killing at least 12 Indian soldiers. The posts suggest the footage is evidence of the attack.

PIB Fact Check:

“This video is old and NOT related to any activity post #OperationSindoor,” the bureau stated.

The image in the video is from August 2011, and a verified source is available here: Getty Images – Farooq Khan-Pool.

Furthermore, this same image had been used earlier in a news report from 2016, confirming it is not recent and unrelated to the current situation.

Pakistan-based handles are circulating a video claiming that the Pakistan Army strikes posts in Battal Sector, Jammu & Kashmir, eliminating at least 12 Indian soldiers.#PIBFactCheck Advertisement · Scroll to continue ✅This video is old and NOT related to any activity post #OperationSindoor ✅This image is… pic.twitter.com/n4mWxr21jw — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

Claim 2: Pakistani Missile Destroys Indian S-400 System

Another viral image claims that a Pakistani missile successfully struck an Indian S-400 air defense system. This image has been widely circulated on social media, adding fuel to ongoing speculation.

PIB Fact Check:

“The image being shared is from 2023, of a fire at a military site in Moscow,” not India.

⚠️Pakistan Propaganda Alert Several Pakistan-based handles are circulating an #old image that claims that a Pakistani missile has hit an Indian S-400#PIBFactCheck ✔️The image being shared is from 2023, of a fire at a military site in Moscow 🔗https://t.co/kcgY8vtCia pic.twitter.com/Pmo7U9KXJr — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

Claim 3: India Targets Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project in Pakistan

A separate social media post alleges that India launched an attack on the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project in Pakistan. This claim has gained traction among users sharing supposed evidence of damage to the site.

PIB Fact Check:

“This claim is baseless,” says PIB Fact Check.

During the MEA press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated, “India has only targeted terrorist infrastructure,” explicitly denying any attack on civilian or strategic public utilities such as the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project.

