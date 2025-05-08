PIB Fact Check: Viral Claims On India-Pakistan Military Engagements Debunked  Amid Operation Sindoor

Amid heightened tensions following India’s Operation Sindoor, a wave of misinformation is spreading online. Several social media handles, primarily from Pakistan, have been circulating misleading visuals and claims related to military engagements in Jammu & Kashmir and beyond. India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB), through its official fact-checking handle , has debunked these assertions, confirming that the visuals in circulation are either old, misrepresented, or entirely unrelated to recent developments.
Claim 1: Pakistan Army Strikes Indian Posts in Battal Sector, Killing 12 Indian Soldiers
A video shared by Pakistan-based social media accounts alleges that the Pakistan Army targeted Indian military posts in the Battal Sector of Jammu & Kashmir, killing at least 12 Indian soldiers. The posts suggest the footage is evidence of the attack.
PIB Fact Check:
- “This video is old and NOT related to any activity post #OperationSindoor,” the bureau stated.
- The image in the video is from August 2011, and a verified source is available here: Getty Images – Farooq Khan-Pool.
- Furthermore, this same image had been used earlier in a news report from 2016, confirming it is not recent and unrelated to the current situation.
Pakistan-based handles are circulating a video claiming that the Pakistan Army strikes posts in Battal Sector, Jammu & Kashmir, eliminating at least 12 Indian soldiers.#PIBFactCheckAdvertisement · Scroll to continue
✅This video is old and NOT related to any activity post #OperationSindoor
✅This image is… pic.twitter.com/n4mWxr21jw
— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025
Claim 2: Pakistani Missile Destroys Indian S-400 System
Another viral image claims that a Pakistani missile successfully struck an Indian S-400 air defense system. This image has been widely circulated on social media, adding fuel to ongoing speculation.
PIB Fact Check:
- “The image being shared is from 2023, of a fire at a military site in Moscow,” not India.
-
⚠️Pakistan Propaganda Alert
Several Pakistan-based handles are circulating an #old image that claims that a Pakistani missile has hit an Indian S-400#PIBFactCheck
✔️The image being shared is from 2023, of a fire at a military site in Moscow
🔗https://t.co/kcgY8vtCia pic.twitter.com/Pmo7U9KXJr
— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025
Claim 3: India Targets Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project in Pakistan
A separate social media post alleges that India launched an attack on the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project in Pakistan. This claim has gained traction among users sharing supposed evidence of damage to the site.
PIB Fact Check:
- “This claim is baseless,” says PIB Fact Check.
- During the MEA press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated, “India has only targeted terrorist infrastructure,” explicitly denying any attack on civilian or strategic public utilities such as the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project.
⚠️Pakistan Propaganda Alert
Several Pakistan-based handles are circulating an #old image that claims that a Pakistani missile has hit an Indian S-400#PIBFactCheck
✔️The image being shared is from 2023, of a fire at a military site in Moscow
🔗https://t.co/kcgY8vtCia pic.twitter.com/Pmo7U9KXJr
— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025
Also Read: Nikki Haley Backs India’s Right To Retaliate, Says Pakistan Can’t Play Victim, Support Terrorism