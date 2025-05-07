Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
  Picture Of The Day: 2 Women Officers Lead Operation Sindoor From The Front, Who Ae They?

Picture Of The Day: 2 Women Officers Lead Operation Sindoor From The Front, Who Ae They?

Both officers detailed India’s coordinated missile strikes that destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, carried out in response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 civilians, most of them newlywed tourists.

Picture Of The Day: 2 Women Officers Lead Operation Sindoor From The Front, Who Ae They?


In a moment symbolising both strength and solemn resolve, two young Indian women military officers — Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force — stood alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to address the nation and the world on the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Their presence at the official press briefing marked a turning point, not only in military protocol but also in public perception. Both officers detailed India’s coordinated missile strikes that destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, carried out in response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 civilians, most of them newlywed tourists.

Col. Qureshi, an experienced Army officer with a peacekeeping background, and Wg Cdr. Singh, a skilled IAF pilot with over 2,500 flying hours, brought clarity and confidence to the high-stakes moment. Singh explained the strategic planning that went into the strikes — precision-targeted to eliminate terrorist infrastructure without harming civilians. Qureshi presented drone footage that confirmed direct hits on terror bases in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad — areas long known as safe havens for Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives.

“This was the very site where Mumbai attackers like Ajmal Kasab were trained,” Col. Qureshi noted while sharing visuals of the now-destroyed camps.

The briefing was more than just a military update — it was a message. A message that India would not tolerate terror, that it would hit back with precision, and that the women of India’s armed forces would be front and centre in this battle.

While Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif labelled the strike an “act of war,” India reiterated its stance — the action was a response, not provocation. As the world watched, India’s resolve was made clear, not just by missiles — but by the calm, firm words of two uniformed women leading the front line of communication.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army Wing Commander Vyomika Singh

