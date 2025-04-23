Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
PIL In Supreme Court Seeks Tourist Safety Measures In Terror-Sensitive Zones

Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court urging immediate action for the safety of tourists visiting sensitive and remote areas, particularly in hilly states like Jammu and Kashmir.

Wednesday, April 23, 2025


Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court urging immediate action for the safety of tourists visiting sensitive and remote areas, particularly in hilly states like Jammu and Kashmir.

The plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, seeks directions to the Union Home Ministry and state governments to deploy armed security at tourist hotspots, especially in areas prone to terror threats. Tiwari also urged the court to ensure a secure Amarnath Yatra and called for the creation of a dedicated security force for tourist protection.

Highlighting the lack of medical facilities in remote tourist locations, the PIL requests the establishment of emergency healthcare setups in such areas. It also pointed out the absence of any significant security at the time of the Pahalgam attack, calling it a failure of the local administration.

The petition argues that while VIPs enjoy round-the-clock protection, ordinary citizens, including tourists, are left vulnerable. It stressed that with tourism being a major economic driver, any lapse in security could severely impact livelihoods and the region’s stability.

‘Muslims Are Scared Because Of Hindutva’: Robert Vadra Defends Pahalgam Terrorist Attack
Businessman Robert Vadra

‘That’s A Message To The PM’: Did Robert Vadra Justify Pahalgam Terror Attack
newsx

PIL In Supreme Court Seeks Tourist Safety Measures In Terror-Sensitive Zones
Pakistan Reacts To Pahalg

Pakistan Reacts To Pahalgam Attack Bloodbath, Genuine Grief Or Diplomatic Damage Control?
Tense Talks, Tough Stance

Tense Talks, Tough Stance: Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh Chairs High-Powered Security Huddle After Pahalgam Attack
newsx

Pahalgam Attack: NIA Team Hits Ground With 360° Probe Plan
