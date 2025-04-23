PIL In Supreme Court Seeks Tourist Safety Measures In Terror-Sensitive Zones

Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court urging immediate action for the safety of tourists visiting sensitive and remote areas, particularly in hilly states like Jammu and Kashmir.

The plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, seeks directions to the Union Home Ministry and state governments to deploy armed security at tourist hotspots, especially in areas prone to terror threats. Tiwari also urged the court to ensure a secure Amarnath Yatra and called for the creation of a dedicated security force for tourist protection.

Highlighting the lack of medical facilities in remote tourist locations, the PIL requests the establishment of emergency healthcare setups in such areas. It also pointed out the absence of any significant security at the time of the Pahalgam attack, calling it a failure of the local administration.

The petition argues that while VIPs enjoy round-the-clock protection, ordinary citizens, including tourists, are left vulnerable. It stressed that with tourism being a major economic driver, any lapse in security could severely impact livelihoods and the region’s stability.

