‘Pillar of Stability’: PM Modi Hails Deepening India-Saudi Arabia Partnership During Jeddah Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described India’s relationship with Saudi Arabia as a partnership with “limitless potential,” emphasizing the strong and growing ties between the two countries during his two-day visit to Jeddah. This is Modi’s third visit to the Kingdom since 2016.

In an interview with Arab News, the Indian leader called Saudi Arabia “a trusted friend and strategic ally,” highlighting how the bilateral relationship has expanded significantly since the establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council in 2019.

“Our partnership has limitless potential,” Modi said. “In a world full of uncertainties, our bond stands strong, as a pillar of stability.”

A Relationship Built on Mutual Trust

Modi spoke highly of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, calling him a visionary leader whose reforms under Vision 2030 have gained global attention. “Every time I have met him, His Royal Highness has left a deep impression on me. His insights, his forward-thinking vision, and his passion for fulfilling the aspirations of his people are truly remarkable,” Modi said.

He also described the Kingdom as one of India’s “most valued partners,” and traced the roots of the relationship to centuries-old civilizational exchanges. According to him, since 2014, the India-Saudi relationship has seen an upward trajectory.

Trade Ties: Growing Despite Global Challenges

Trade between the two nations has not only remained strong but has grown despite global headwinds, said Modi. He pointed out key sectors like energy, agriculture, and fertilizers as traditional anchors of this partnership, but stressed the increasing cooperation in newer areas such as green hydrogen and emerging technologies. “Indian companies have also maintained a strong presence across various sectors in Saudi Arabia,” he noted.

He also highlighted the complementary nature of the two economies, noting that India plays a role in ensuring food security in the Kingdom, while Saudi Arabia remains one of India’s most important energy suppliers. “I am told people in Saudi Arabia prefer Indian rice! India too loves Saudi dates,” Modi quipped.

Shared Vision: Viksit Bharat 2047 and Vision 2030

Modi drew parallels between Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and India’s own “Viksit Bharat 2047” initiative. He said both countries are aligned in their ambitions for infrastructure development and economic transformation.

He congratulated Saudi Arabia for winning the bids to host the World Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup in 2034, calling it a matter of “immense pride” for the country and a testament to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s leadership.

“It is a matter of immense pride for any country to host two marquee global events within a span of four years. It speaks volumes of the leadership of His Royal Highness and his vision,” he said.

Indian companies, Modi noted, have already been active in Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure and technology sectors and are well-positioned to contribute to these major upcoming events.

Strengthening Energy and Green Partnerships

Modi said Saudi Arabia has been a strong and dependable energy partner for India, and their cooperation goes far beyond traditional oil trade. He emphasized the two nations’ focus on green energy and sustainability.

“We are confident of achieving 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030,” Modi said, adding that there is “immense scope of collaboration” with Saudi Arabia in the areas of green hydrogen, circular economy, energy efficiency, and supply chain resilience.

He also highlighted the joint work on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), launched during the G20 Summit in New Delhi in 2023, calling it a “key catalyst of commerce, connectivity and growth in the entire region.”

Deepening Defense and Security Cooperation

Modi noted that India and Saudi Arabia, as maritime neighbors, share a natural interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region. Over the past few years, defense ties have deepened, with growing cooperation in counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and joint military exercises. “Last year, we achieved an important milestone: the first-ever joint exercises between the two land forces,” he said, referring to the landmark military engagements between the two countries.

India’s defense manufacturing sector has grown significantly, Modi noted, and the country now supplies military equipment to over 100 countries. “We would welcome Saudi investment into the defense manufacturing sector in India that has been opened for private investment,” he added.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor: A New Silk Route

Talking about the ambitious IMEEC project, Modi described it as a game-changer that could transform connectivity between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. “This corridor will define the future of connectivity in all forms for centuries to come,” he said.

The corridor is expected to enhance trade, boost supply chain resilience, generate jobs, and cut emissions by integrating infrastructure across continents. Modi said both India and Saudi Arabia are playing a leading role in making the project a success. “We are working on clean and green hydrogen and related supply chains under this initiative,” he said.

The Indian Community: A Living Bridge

India’s 2.7 million-strong diaspora in Saudi Arabia was another key focus of Modi’s remarks. He praised the Kingdom’s leadership for supporting the Indian community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can never forget how they took care of the Indians as one of their own during the difficult times of the COVID pandemic,” Modi said.

He described the diaspora as “rashtradoots” — national ambassadors — and said the Indian government has launched many programs for their welfare, including insurance schemes, scholarships, and skill development.

“Whenever I have met His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he has praised the Indian community and appreciated their significant contribution to the economic growth of the Kingdom,” Modi said.

