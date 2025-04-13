Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pinarayi Vijayan Faces Internal Rift As CPI Criticizes Daughter Veena Vijayan’s Controversial Deal

Pinarayi Vijayan Faces Internal Rift As CPI Criticizes Daughter Veena Vijayan’s Controversial Deal

A political rift has surfaced within Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front as CPI and CPI(M) clash over the SFIO case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, Veena Vijayan.

Pinarayi Vijayan Faces Internal Rift As CPI Criticizes Daughter Veena Vijayan’s Controversial Deal

Veena Vijayan, Pinarayi Vijayan


A fresh political row has erupted within Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) over the controversy involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, Veena Vijayan, and her now-defunct IT firm, Exalogic Solutions. The rift has exposed cracks between the two major Communist parties in the alliance the CPI(M) and CPI as the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) charge sheet in the case gains legal traction.

On Friday, CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam made headlines by declaring that his party would support the Chief Minister, not his daughter. While acknowledging Veena Vijayan’s right to run a private company, Viswam subtly distanced the CPI from the unfolding legal case. “The CPI stands with Pinarayi Vijayan as the Chief Minister, but not with any individual controversies involving his family,” he said.

However, Viswam’s remarks didn’t go down well with CPI(M) leaders. Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty, a close confidant of Vijayan, rebuked Viswam on Saturday, stating that the CPI leader should have raised his concerns at the LDF forum instead of going public. “Viswam should not worry about Veena. She knows how to face this politically motivated case. The LDF stands united behind the Chief Minister,” Sivankutty asserted.

Tensions between the two parties have been simmering for some time, with the CPI often expressing unease over what it views as CPI(M)’s “big brother attitude” in governance. The divide widened further after Viswam openly criticized the state cabinet’s decision to delay the implementation of the Centre’s PM SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India) scheme. Sivankutty countered the CPI leader, saying, “Opposing an infrastructure project just because it’s from the Centre makes Viswam sound more like the Leader of the Opposition.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Backing the Chief Minister strongly, CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan alleged that the case against Veena Vijayan is part of a larger conspiracy. “There’s a witch-hunt against the Chief Minister by central agencies, sections of the media, and rival political parties. This is no different from the gold smuggling case that fizzled out,” Govindan said on Friday.

Ironically, shortly after Govindan’s press conference, a Kochi court accepted the SFIO charge sheet in the Exalogic-CMRL deal, officially registering a case. The SFIO alleges that Veena’s firm received around ₹2.7 crore in “monthly gratification” from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) in exchange for mining-related favours.

The political storm has intensified, with questions mounting on the Chief Minister’s reaction. When pressed by reporters recently, Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at the media, saying, “You want my blood, but you won’t get it easily.”

ALSO READ: Murshidabad Violence: Shops Looted, Police Clash With Mobs, Multiple Injuries | Key Developments

Filed under

Pinarayi Vijayan daughter Veena Vijayan case

Green Day at Coachella 20

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than...
As violence erupts in Mur

Yusuf Pathan Faces Backlash Over ‘Good Chai’ Instagram Post Amid Murshidabad Violence
Actor Aamir Khan attended

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her...
A fresh political row has

Pinarayi Vijayan Faces Internal Rift As CPI Criticizes Daughter Veena Vijayan’s Controversial Deal
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vija

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After...
She suffered atlanto-occi

‘Had To Tilt My Chair To Prevent Gravity From Ending My Life,’ Says A Woman...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than Youngsters

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than...

Yusuf Pathan Faces Backlash Over ‘Good Chai’ Instagram Post Amid Murshidabad Violence

Yusuf Pathan Faces Backlash Over ‘Good Chai’ Instagram Post Amid Murshidabad Violence

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her To Fans In China

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her...

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After Dating For Two Years

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After...

‘Had To Tilt My Chair To Prevent Gravity From Ending My Life,’ Says A Woman Whose Head Was Detached From Her Spine

‘Had To Tilt My Chair To Prevent Gravity From Ending My Life,’ Says A Woman...

Entertainment

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than Youngsters

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her To Fans In China

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After Dating For Two Years

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After

Who Is Sonu Kakkar? Singer Leaves Fans In Shock After Cutting Ties With Famous Siblings Tony And Neha Kakkar

Who Is Sonu Kakkar? Singer Leaves Fans In Shock After Cutting Ties With Famous Siblings

Why Did Mickey Rourke Abruptly Exit Celebrity Big Brother UK?

Why Did Mickey Rourke Abruptly Exit Celebrity Big Brother UK?

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?