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Home > India News > Pitbull Attacks Couple In Patiala During House Visit; What Are Rules For Keeping Aggressive Dog Breeds?

Pitbull Attacks Couple In Patiala During House Visit; What Are Rules For Keeping Aggressive Dog Breeds?

A Pitbull attacked a couple viewing a rental home in Patiala's Ghuman Nagar, leaving both injured. Here are the rules and responsibilities for keeping Pitbulls.

Pitbull attacks couple in Patiala while viewing rental home
Pitbull attacks couple in Patiala while viewing rental home

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 12:27 IST

A Pitbull attacked a couple who had gone to Ghuman Nagar in Patiala to look at a house for rent, leaving both with multiple and deep bite injuries. Ankit Sabharwal and his wife Shifali were visiting the property with a property dealer on Tuesday evening when the house gate was opened and the dog suddenly rushed out. Shifali suffered severe injuries to her arm and other parts of her body and required surgery. She is being treated at a private hospital, while Ankit was bitten on his legs and back while trying to save her.

Purported CCTV footage of the Pitbull attack has since gone viral. The footage shows the dog repeatedly attacking the couple as nearby residents try to drive it away. A woman is seen coming out of the house with a stick, but she is unable to stop the animal. Two-three more people then approach with sticks and manage to pull the injured couple away from the dog.

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Pitbull attack prompts Patiala mayor to consider ban on aggressive breeds

Patiala Mayor Kundan Gogia told PTI that keeping aggressive dog breeds as pets would be banned in the city. He said the matter would be discussed during a House meeting of the municipal corporation, where a special resolution would be considered.

Ankit said police have been informed and sought action against those responsible for allegedly allowing the Pitbull to roam freely. The attack has also renewed concerns over dog safety in Patiala. On August 9, a girl was allegedly mauled by a stray dog while passing through Guru Nanak Nagar.

Pitbull ownership rules vary, with registration required in Delhi-NCR

Rules for keeping a Pitbull differ across parts of India. In Delhi-NCR, owners are required to register the dog before keeping one, while existing owners are also required to register their pets. The information provided states that failure to register can attract a Rs 5,000 fine.

Pet owners can also be held responsible if their dog attacks another person. The material provided states that if a pet dog attacks someone and causes death, the owner could face rigorous imprisonment under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

Pitbull attacks and dog-bite cases remain a wider concern

Reportedly, NCRB data cited in the information provided recorded 4,146 dog-bite cases in 2019. Separately, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had told Parliament that 72,77,523 dog-attack cases were reported in 2019, followed by 46,33,493 in 2020 and 17,01,133 in 2021.

The Pitbull is described as brave, loyal and strongly devoted to its owner. Experts cited in the material say changes during the June-August breeding period can affect dog behaviour and may contribute to increased aggression and attacks.

Also Read: 42-Year-Old Kolkata Woman Dies As Car Plunges Into Pond During Driving Practice    

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Pitbull Attacks Couple In Patiala During House Visit; What Are Rules For Keeping Aggressive Dog Breeds?
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Pitbull Attacks Couple In Patiala During House Visit; What Are Rules For Keeping Aggressive Dog Breeds?

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Pitbull Attacks Couple In Patiala During House Visit; What Are Rules For Keeping Aggressive Dog Breeds?
Pitbull Attacks Couple In Patiala During House Visit; What Are Rules For Keeping Aggressive Dog Breeds?
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Pitbull Attacks Couple In Patiala During House Visit; What Are Rules For Keeping Aggressive Dog Breeds?

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