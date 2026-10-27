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Home > India News > ‘Pitiable Condition’: Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand on Women Lawyers’ Facilities, Orders Exclusive Bar Rooms, Washrooms in District Courts

‘Pitiable Condition’: Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand on Women Lawyers’ Facilities, Orders Exclusive Bar Rooms, Washrooms in District Courts

The Supreme Court has directed States, UTs and High Courts to provide exclusive bar rooms and washrooms for women lawyers. The CJI said the mandate must be followed, even if extra funds or land are needed.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 17:36 IST

The Supreme Court has directed all States, Union Territories and High Courts to ensure that women lawyers have exclusive bar rooms and basic facilities, including washrooms, in district and taluka courts across the country. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana passed the order while hearing a petition filed by women advocates over the lack of essential facilities in court complexes.

The court made it clear that the availability of such facilities must not depend on the number of women lawyers practising in a particular court.

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Supreme Court Makes Women’s Bar Rooms Mandatory

The Supreme Court said every district and sub-divisional court where women lawyers practise must have a separate and exclusive women’s bar room. The facilities must include washrooms and other basic amenities. States and UTs have also been directed to allocate funds wherever necessary.

The court said, “If there are no ladies’ bar rooms, it is a very pitiable condition. We strongly disapprove of it.” The bench further stressed that the requirement must be followed irrespective of the availability of funds or land.

“Whatever is required to be done. That mandate must be understood well. We are only at the stage of execution,” the CJI said. The court directed High Courts’ building-cum-infrastructure committees to take up the matter on a priority basis.

Supreme Court Flags Lack of Washrooms in Court Complexes

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Jayna Kothari submitted that several States and High Courts had acknowledged the absence of women’s washrooms in district court complexes. She pointed out that Punjab had admitted that only nine out of 67 court complexes had washrooms for women lawyers. Kothari also said Haryana had not conducted an inspection following the Supreme Court’s earlier directions.

Senior Advocate Dr Monika Gusain informed the bench that only 21 of the 69 respondents had filed their status reports. When Gusain described the Gujarat High Court’s affidavit as one of the better submissions, CJI Surya Kant suggested that volunteers verify the facilities on the ground. He asked her to produce a video before the court instead of relying solely on the affidavit.

Attorney General to Monitor Implementation Across States

The Supreme Court has asked Advocate Generals and Standing Counsels of States and UTs to submit progress reports to Attorney General R Venkataramani. The Attorney General will act as the central nodal authority and compile the details for submission before the court.

The bench also allowed petitioners and intervenors to submit suggestions. State-specific proposals may be referred to the concerned Advocate General for necessary action. The matter has been listed for December 2, when the court is likely to issue comprehensive directions.

Supreme Court Links Women’s Facilities to Article 21

The Supreme Court had earlier observed that basic infrastructure for women advocates is directly linked to their fundamental right to life and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution. It said that access to washrooms is a basic human right and that revenue shortages cannot be used as an excuse for failing to provide such facilities.

The court also noted that women lawyers spend a substantial part of their day in court premises. Facilities that ensure their privacy, safety, comfort and professional functioning are therefore of “utmost significance”.

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‘Pitiable Condition’: Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand on Women Lawyers’ Facilities, Orders Exclusive Bar Rooms, Washrooms in District Courts
Tags: Article 21CJI Surya Kantcourt newsindia newsLadies Bar Roomlegal-newssupreme courtWomen Lawyers

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‘Pitiable Condition’: Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand on Women Lawyers’ Facilities, Orders Exclusive Bar Rooms, Washrooms in District Courts

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‘Pitiable Condition’: Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand on Women Lawyers’ Facilities, Orders Exclusive Bar Rooms, Washrooms in District Courts
‘Pitiable Condition’: Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand on Women Lawyers’ Facilities, Orders Exclusive Bar Rooms, Washrooms in District Courts
‘Pitiable Condition’: Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand on Women Lawyers’ Facilities, Orders Exclusive Bar Rooms, Washrooms in District Courts
‘Pitiable Condition’: Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand on Women Lawyers’ Facilities, Orders Exclusive Bar Rooms, Washrooms in District Courts
‘Pitiable Condition’: Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand on Women Lawyers’ Facilities, Orders Exclusive Bar Rooms, Washrooms in District Courts

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