During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force also presented evidence of foreign-supplied weaponry used in the attack.

'Pity Pak Military Chose to Intervene for Terrorists': Air Marshal AK Bharti on India's Response

In the wake of Pakistan’s latest escalation, senior Indian defence officials have revealed the country’s robust and swift military response.

Air Marshal AK Bharti expressed his disapproval of Pakistan’s approach, noting, “It is a pity that the Pakistani military chose to intervene and that for terrorists, and hence we chose to respond.”

Indigenous Systems Prove Their Mettle

India’s air defence systems, especially those developed domestically, were at the forefront during the recent conflict.

According to Air Marshal Bharti, the systems proved highly effective in a real combat scenario. He stated, “Our battle-proven systems stood the test of time and take them head on Another highlight has been the stellar performance of the indigenous air defence system, the Akash system.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He also credited the success of these systems to long-term support from the government.

“Putting together and operationalising the potent AD environment has been possible only because of budgetary and policy support from the government of India in the last decade,” he added.

Neutralising the Drone Threat

Pakistan deployed a range of unmanned aerial systems during the offensive, including combat drones and surveillance UAVs.

Indian forces, equipped with advanced soft and hard kill technologies, effectively countered these aerial threats.

Air Marshal Bharti acknowledged this effort, saying, “Numerous waves of drones and unmanned combat aerial vehicles employed by Pakistan were also thwarted by the indigenously developed soft and hard kill counter-UAS systems and the well-trained Indian Air Defence personnel.”

Captured Wreckage Points to Chinese Involvement

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force also presented evidence of foreign-supplied weaponry used in the attack.

Among the wreckage displayed was a PL-15 air-to-air missile, reportedly of Chinese origin, recovered after the encounter.

Debris from YIHA and Songar drones, also traced back to Chinese manufacturing, was shown as part of the evidence presented to the public and military analysts.

ALSO READ: “War Is Not a Bollywood Movie”: Ex-Army Chief General Naravane Urges Diplomacy Over Violence