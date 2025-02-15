Piyush Goyal Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam, Calls Mahakumbh A Symbol Of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’

Union Minister Piyush Goyal took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, calling Mahakumbh a symbol of unity. He highlighted global interest in the event, including Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, visited Triveni Sangam on Saturday to take a holy dip. Calling Mahakumbh a priceless example of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, he expressed happiness at witnessing the deep faith of people from across the world.

“Our Sanatana Dharma is safe, and it will lead the country to new heights,” he said.

During his visit to Prayagraj, the Union Minister also met Swami Chidananda Saraswati, head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram (Rishikesh), and sought his blessings.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking to the media, described his visit to Mahakumbh as an emotional moment. “Getting the opportunity to come to Mahakumbh is like a blessing,” he said, calling it a remarkable example of India’s collective spirit.

He highlighted that over 50 crore people from India and abroad have participated so far, showcasing India’s growing influence on the global stage.

Sharing an interesting anecdote, he said, “When I was in Belgium, I learned that Chris Martin of Coldplay wanted to visit Mahakumbh. I immediately spoke to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and arranged for his visit. He was thrilled by this unique experience.”

Goyal added that Mahakumbh will continue to spread the message of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ across the world.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Prayagraj Airport, he was welcomed by State Government Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’.

