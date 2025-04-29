Home
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Piyush Goyal’s London Visit Focuses On Fintech, Diamonds, And Strengthening Trade Ties

Upon arrival in London, Piyush Goyal met with the UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, to push forward discussions on the proposed Free Trade Agreement.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a series of high-level meetings in London aimed at boosting investment ties and strengthening bilateral trade between India and the United Kingdom. Goyal arrived in London for a two-day visit focused on enhancing economic cooperation. On the first day, he engaged with industry leaders and policymakers to explore new opportunities for collaboration across sectors. The minister highlighted India’s fintech growth, discussed global diamond trade trends, and advanced the ongoing negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries.

Focus on Fintech: Meeting with Revolut Chairperson

Goyal met with Martin Gilbert, Chairperson of Revolut App, to discuss the potential of India’s fintech ecosystem. The two leaders exchanged views on how global partnerships can drive innovation and help expand the sector.

In a social media post, the minister said, “Met with Mr. Martin Gilbert, Chairperson, @RevolutApp. Exchanged views on the immense opportunities in India’s fintech ecosystem and the importance of partnerships with global players to drive innovation and growth.”

Engagement with De Beers on Diamond and Jewellery Sector

Goyal also met with Al Cook, CEO of De Beers Group, along with his team. Their discussion focused on global trends in the Gems and Jewellery sector. They talked about sustainable practices, India’s role in the industry, and growth prospects for the diamond business.

Interaction with Indian Business Delegation

Later in the day, Goyal joined members of the Indian business delegation for dinner. The meeting involved discussions on the robust growth of Indian industries and potential areas of collaboration with UK counterparts.

The minister stated, “Interacted with members of the Indian business delegation over dinner. Discussed the robust growth of our industry and avenues for greater collaboration with the UK for mutual prosperity.”

Advancing Free Trade Agreement Talks

Upon arrival in London, Piyush Goyal met with the UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, to push forward discussions on the proposed Free Trade Agreement.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the relaunch of the FTA negotiations. “The FTA talks with UK are in the process of being relaunched and both sides remain committed to taking it forward,” Jaiswal said. “Think seven rounds have happened. This will be the eighth round and both sides are keen to conclude this.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

