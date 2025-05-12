Plan for Road in Great Nicobar Draws Criticism Over Tribal Exclusion and Environmental Risks

The Andaman and Nicobar Administration has taken a major step toward expanding infrastructure in the Great Nicobar Islands.

The Andaman and Nicobar Administration has taken a major step toward expanding infrastructure in the Great Nicobar Islands. They have started the process to select a consultant to carry out a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) for land acquisition needed to build a new arterial road under the much-debated Great Nicobar Holistic Development Project.

The call for financial bids was confirmed through official tender documents accessed by Hindustan Times. The assessment will look at the impact of the proposed road, which passes through both populated areas and forest land.

Road Project to Pass Through Multiple Villages and Forests

According to the tender documents, the affected revenue villages include Campbell Bay, Gandhi Nagar, Jogindher Nagar, Govind Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, and Vijay Nagar. The road will also stretch across a significant portion of forested land, raising further environmental concerns.

The project is being handled by ANIIDCO Ltd Sri Vijaya Puram — the Andaman & Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation. “ANIIDCO Ltd Sri Vijaya Puram will be undertaking the work of constructing Trunk infrastructure at Great Nicobar Islands. The proposed land is admeasuring an area of 666.44 ha and the affected area to be covered under SIA study is 90.943 ha,” the official notification reads.

It also notes that the social impact report and a related management plan must be completed within six months of issuing the notification.

Tribal Concerns Largely Ignored in Official Plans

Anthropologists and researchers are warning that this major road could disrupt the lives of two particularly vulnerable tribal communities — the Nicobarese and the Shompen. These groups have traditionally lived in harmony with the forest, and any development that cuts through their habitat could have lasting consequences.

“It’s important to understand how such a multi-infrastructure project impacts the Nicobarese and the Shompen. We know that the Andaman trunk route had a huge impact on the Jarawas exposing them to several negative sides of tourism and access. Such a trunk route could erode the Shompen culture. If at all, a road can connect the Nicobarese and Shompen villages because they have a symbiotic relationship. It’s also very important to have the actual consent of these tribal communities,” said Anstice Justin, a Nicobarese anthropologist based in Port Blair.

He also pointed out the health risk to these groups. “It’s also very important to consider that the Shompen have very vulnerable immune systems compared to us,” he added.

Experts Say Tribal Areas Not Included in the Assessment

While the administration is following legal procedures under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 and its local counterpart passed in 2018, experts say the documents fail to even mention the tribal villages likely to be affected.

A senior researcher who has worked extensively on Southern Nicobarese communities told HT, “The document doesn’t mention the tribal villages affected nor even shows cause as to why they are not being included when it is precisely their ancestral and lived lands.” The researcher did not wish to be named.

ANIIDCO Yet to Clarify on Tribal Inclusion

Despite repeated questions, ANIIDCO has not responded to queries from Hindustan Times on whether the assessment will include Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) such as the Shompen, or how the forest areas will be impacted by construction.

Massive Project with Four Major Components

The road is just one part of the Great Nicobar Holistic Development Project, a mega-infrastructure plan with an estimated cost of ₹81,800 crore. The project includes:

An International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICCT)

An International Airport

A Power Plant

A New Township

The Nicobar Islands, part of the Sundaland Biodiversity Hotspot, are home to rich flora and fauna and are already facing pressure from past development.

Back in May 2021, the Ministry of Environment’s Expert Appraisal Committee gave a green light to the township proposal by recommending it for Terms of Reference. Since then, environmentalists and tribal rights groups have been raising concerns.

Government Defends Project, Says Environmental Measures in Place

In August last year, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the project includes “exemplary mitigation measures” designed to reduce its environmental impact. He added that the plan balances development goals with the “strategic, national and defence interests” of the country.

Meanwhile, in a statement made in the Rajya Sabha in March, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said that his ministry is not aware of any objections from the Tribal Council of Little and Great Nicobar regarding the project.