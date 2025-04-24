BJP leader Agnimitra Paul has urged PM Modi to plan a "surgical strike against Pakistan's military in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul has urged PM Modi to plan a "surgical strike against Pakistan's military in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Agnimitra Paul has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to plan a “surgical strike against Pakistan’s military, particularly targetting Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir,” in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Paul said, “Our government, our PM and our defense minister have categorically said that we have zero tolerance for terrorism… We are there to give a befitting reply. Some diplomatic initiatives have been taken. Some sanctions have been implemented against Pakistan. But that will be a problem for the citizens of Pakistan. We want PM Modi to make some plans for a surgical strike so that Pakistan’s military, who are behind this, especially the Chief of Army Staff, Asim Munir, should be taught a lesson”

Paul also urged Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee to organise an ‘Insaf Yatra’ for the victims of Murshidabad and urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to launch a ‘Nyaya Yatra’.

“I would like to request Mamata Banerjee to take out an ‘Insaf Yatra’… for Murshidabad and Kashmiri Hindus… I want Rahul Gandhi to take out a ‘Nyaya Yatra’…. These people are all hand-in-glove with Pakistan and anti-India forces,” she said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday resulted in the tragic deaths of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Centre has also decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked, effective from 27 April 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a release.