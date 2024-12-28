Plan Your Finances: Bank Holidays in January 2025

January 2025 will have approximately 15 bank holidays, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, which are regular weekly offs.

As we step into the new year, it is important to stay informed about bank holidays to plan financial activities effectively. January 2025 will have approximately 15 bank holidays, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, which are regular weekly offs. The month begins with a holiday on January 1st in some regions of the country.

Banking Operations During Holidays

While banks will remain closed on these holidays, digital banking channels like internet banking and ATMs will continue to operate, ensuring uninterrupted access to financial services. However, in-person banking activities will be unavailable, so it is advisable to confirm specific dates with your local bank branch to avoid any inconvenience.

Key Bank Holidays in January 2025

Here is a detailed list of bank holidays across different regions:

1 January 2025, Wednesday : New Year’s Day – Observed across the country.

: New Year’s Day – Observed across the country. 6 January 2025, Monday : Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti – Celebrated in several states.

: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti – Celebrated in several states. 11 January 2025, Saturday : Missionary Day – Observed in Mizoram.

: Missionary Day – Observed in Mizoram. 11 January 2025, Saturday : Second Saturday – Nationwide.

: Second Saturday – Nationwide. 12 January 2025, Sunday : Swami Vivekananda Jayanti – Celebrated in West Bengal.

: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti – Celebrated in West Bengal. 13 January 2025, Monday : Lohri – Observed in Punjab and other states.

: Lohri – Observed in Punjab and other states. 14 January 2025, Tuesday : Sankranti – Celebrated in multiple states.

: Sankranti – Celebrated in multiple states. 14 January 2025, Tuesday : Pongal – Observed in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

: Pongal – Observed in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. 15 January 2025, Wednesday : Thiruvalluvar Day – Celebrated in Tamil Nadu.

: Thiruvalluvar Day – Celebrated in Tamil Nadu. 15 January 2025, Wednesday : Tusu Puja – Observed in West Bengal and Assam.

: Tusu Puja – Observed in West Bengal and Assam. 23 January 2025, Thursday : Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti – Celebrated in many states.

: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti – Celebrated in many states. 24 January 2025, Saturday : Fourth Saturday – Nationwide.

: Fourth Saturday – Nationwide. 26 January 2025, Sunday : Republic Day – Observed across the country.

: Republic Day – Observed across the country. 30 January 2025, Thursday: Sonam Losar – Celebrated in Sikkim.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to release the official list of bank holidays for 2025 soon. It is always recommended to cross-check with your specific bank branch to confirm holidays, as some may vary by region or institution.

Tips for Managing Financial Activities

Plan ahead to schedule important payments and banking visits around these holidays.

Utilize internet banking and ATMs for seamless transactions during closures.

Keep track of state-specific holidays to avoid last-minute disruptions.

Understanding the bank holidays in January 2025 will help you organize your financial activities and avoid potential inconveniences. With digital banking options readily available, you can ensure uninterrupted access to essential services while keeping track of in-person banking requirements.