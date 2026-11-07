‘Plane Is Going To Get Hijacked At 6:30’: IndiGo Flight With 178 Passengers Returns To Bengaluru After Threat Note

A Bengaluru-Lucknow IndiGo flight was forced to make an emergency return after a passenger discovered a handwritten note threatening to hijack the aircraft. The note, found inside the plane’s washroom, warned that the hijacking would take place at exactly 6:30 pm. The incident took place aboard IndiGo flight 6E451, which departed from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport at 5:50 pm with 178 passengers on board.

Passenger Finds Hijack Threat Inside Aircraft Toilet

The flight was already in the air when a passenger spotted the handwritten note inside the aircraft’s toilet. It carried a chilling warning:

“This plane is going to get hijacked exactly at 06:30. Ignore and see the consequences.”

The passenger immediately alerted the cabin crew. The crew informed the pilot, who then contacted Air Traffic Control (ATC). Considering the seriousness of the threat, the pilot decided to turn the aircraft around and return to Bengaluru as a precautionary measure.

178 Passengers Deboarded After Flight Returns

The aircraft safely landed back at Kempegowda International Airport. Following its arrival, all 178 passengers were asked to deboard. Security personnel then carried out detailed checks of the aircraft to rule out any potential threat. Police officials also questioned passengers as part of the investigation.

According to sources cited by NDTV, investigators suspected that someone on board might have planted the handwritten note. However, further investigation was underway to establish who was behind the threat.

IndiGo Issues Statement After Hijack Threat

IndiGo confirmed the incident and said the decision to return was taken in accordance with established safety procedures. In its statement, the airline said, “In line with Standard Operating Procedure, the relevant authorities were informed immediately and the pilots decided to return to origin to carry out the necessary security checks, as per protocol.” The airline also apologised to passengers for the disruption.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates,” it added. The incident triggered security checks at the airport, while investigators continued their efforts to identify the person responsible for leaving the threatening note.