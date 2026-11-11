‘Plane Will Be Hijacked at 11:10 AM’: Chilling Note Found on Air India Flight Triggers Emergency Security Alert at Kolkata Airport

An Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai received a hijacking threat on Wednesday morning after a suspicious note was found inside the aircraft’s toilet. The note warned that the plane would be hijacked at 11:10 am, triggering an immediate security alert. The threat was discovered just before the aircraft was scheduled to take off. Following the discovery, the cabin crew alerted the pilot, who immediately informed Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The aircraft was subsequently moved to the isolation bay at Kolkata Airport. Security agencies began checking the plane to determine whether there was any actual threat.

Hijack Threat Note Found Inside Air India Flight

The aircraft involved was an Airbus A320neo operated by Air India. It was preparing to fly from Kolkata to Mumbai when a crew member discovered the threatening note inside the toilet. There were 93 passengers and five crew members on board at the time.

After receiving information about the threat, the pilot followed security procedures and alerted the authorities. The aircraft was taken to an isolated area of the airport for a detailed inspection. The plane was operating in Vistara’s livery. However, the airport authorities had not issued an official statement on the incident at the time of reporting.

Three Recent Hijack Threats and Attempts Involving Flights

The latest incident comes amid a series of security scares and alarming incidents involving passenger aircraft in recent weeks.

November 7: IndiGo Flight Receives Hijack Threat

An IndiGo flight, 6E-451, travelling from Bengaluru to Lucknow received a hijack threat on Saturday. Crew members found a threatening note inside the aircraft’s toilet. Following the discovery, the pilot returned the plane to Bengaluru. A full emergency was declared at Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport.

October 13: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Jaipur

An Air India flight, AI-2030, travelling from Frankfurt to Delhi made an emergency landing in Jaipur on October 13. The aircraft had reportedly received a hijack alert from Ahmedabad ATC. Initial investigations suggested that the alert might have been triggered due to a pilot’s error. However, during questioning, the pilot denied responsibility, saying, “I am not at fault.”

September 30: Pilot Attacked With Axe During Flight

In a shocking incident, an Indian captain was attacked inside the cockpit of a FlyDubai aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The co-pilot allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machhar with an axe, leaving him seriously injured. The aircraft began descending rapidly. Despite his injuries, the captain tried to open the cockpit door. The crew and passengers eventually managed to overpower the attacker.