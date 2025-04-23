Planning For Switzerland, But Due To Leave Constraint They Went To Kashmir: Naval Officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Neighbour, Watch

Among the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam was Naval Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a young officer from Karnal, Haryana, who had just begun a new chapter in his life.

Vinay had married only three days before the trip and was on a short honeymoon with his wife in Kashmir, as he couldn’t get extended leave for their planned vacation to Switzerland. “The wedding was celebrated with great joy for ten days,” said Seema, a neighbour of the family. “He was such a lovely boy. He had done engineering and later cleared the Navy exam to become a Class One officer.”

VIDEO | Naval Officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal from Karnal killed in Pahalgam attack. Here's what neighbour Seema said: "Just three days ago, Vinay got married with great celebration. The festivities went on for 10 days. He was such a lovely boy—I live right next door. He did…

The sudden tragedy has left the neighbourhood in shock. “It all happened so suddenly, like someone’s evil eye struck them,” Seema added. “His twin sister and father have left to bring him back.”

She also mentioned disturbing details from the aftermath, recounting a viral video showing a young woman in tears. “She said she begged the terrorists to kill her too, but they told her, ‘We are sparing you so you can go tell Modi what happened.’”

Vinay’s death has sent waves of grief across his hometown, where he was admired for his achievements and character. The loss is not just personal for his family, but a reminder of the cost borne by those who serve the nation.

