Plastic Pellets Wash Ashore In Thiruvananthapuram After MSC ELSA3 Shipwreck, Raises Environmental Concern

Tiny plastic pellets, also known as nurdles, have washed up on the beaches of Kerala following the recent sinking of container ship MSC ELSA3, sparking serious environmental concerns. Experts warn that these seemingly harmless pellets could have long-term implications for marine life, coastal ecosystems, and even human health.

The nurdle spill first of its kind in India caused by a shipwreck was confirmed after field inspections at Varkala and Kochu Veli beaches in Thiruvananthapuram by Dr. A. Biju Kumar, Senior Professor at the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala.

“These pellets are not inherently toxic, but they are a dangerous pollutant,” said Dr. Biju Kumar. “They can fragment into micro and nano plastics and enter the food chain, contaminating habitats and threatening marine biodiversity.”

What Are Nurdles and Why Are They Dangerous?

Nurdles are small plastic pellets typically 1 mm to 5 mm in diameter used as raw materials in the production of plastic goods. They are classified as primary microplastics because they are manufactured at this size, unlike secondary microplastics, which result from the breakdown of larger plastic items.

According to Dr. Biju Kumar, the pellets found in Kochu Veli are mostly made of low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) widely used in packaging materials, bottles, containers, and household products. LDPE, in particular, is hard to recycle and can persist in the environment for decades.

What makes nurdles particularly hazardous is their resemblance to fish eggs, making them attractive to marine animals. Once ingested, they can cause internal blockages, poisoning, and even death in marine creatures like turtles, dolphins, and seabirds.

Global Plastic Chain and Rising Concerns

The Liberian-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA3 sank in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Kochi on May 24-25, carrying 643 containers including 13 with hazardous materials. Several containers have since washed ashore along Kerala’s coastline.

“This incident is a wake-up call for India’s coastal management, shipping regulations, and marine conservation efforts,” said Dr. Biju Kumar. “While the ship’s crew were rescued safely, the ocean continues to suffer.”

Globally, nurdle spills have caused environmental disasters in places like Hong Kong (2012) and South Africa (2017), leading to extensive beach contamination and marine casualties. With millions of tonnes of nurdles shipped worldwide annually, accidental spills are becoming an increasing risk.

Experts recommend immediate manual beach clean-ups and the deployment of specialised tools such as floating booms, sifting nets, and vacuum systems to contain and remove the plastic pellets. Local communities are advised not to touch or handle the pellets without proper gear.

“The shipping company must be held accountable and should finance the clean-up operations,” said Dr. Biju Kumar.

This incident underscores the urgent need for stronger maritime safety regulations, better cargo handling practices, and improved emergency response protocols. As plastic pollution continues to choke oceans worldwide, experts stress the importance of enforcing accountability and adopting sustainable alternatives.

The nurdle spill along Kerala’s coast is not just a local issue it reflects a global environmental crisis that demands immediate attention.

