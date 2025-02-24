Plea Challenging AIBE Fees: SC Directs Petitioner To First File Representation Before Bar Council Of India

The Supreme Court heard a petition filed by an advocate appearing as petitioner-in-person, challenging the fees and associated charges imposed by the All India Bar Examination (AIBE).

The petitioner contended that the Bar Council of India (BCI) charges Rs. 3,500 for the AIBE, which allegedly violates the Supreme Court’s judgment in Gaurav Kumar v. Union of India (2024).

In that case, a 3-judge bench led by former Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, along with Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, held that enrolment fees cannot exceed Rs. 750 for general category advocates and Rs. 125 for those belonging to SC/ST categories, as stipulated in Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961.

A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan, after a preliminary hearing, issued an order allowing the petitioner to first submit a representation before the BCI. If the BCI fails to respond within a reasonable time, the petitioner is at liberty to approach the Court again.

At the outset, Justice Pardiwala remarked on the financial needs of the BCI, stating, “You want the Bar Council to survive or not? We have otherwise also chopped off their both upper limbs and lower limbs. You are referring to my judgment? Now, they are also to survive. They have a staff to maintain. They have to recover something. Once you pay this amount of Rs. 3,500, you will start earning 3,50,000. What is the problem in initially paying Rs. 3,500 to BCI?”

Additionally, Justice Pardiwala questioned the petitioner’s invocation of Article 32 jurisdiction, suggesting that the petitioner should have approached a High Court instead.

The petitioner responded by asserting that the issue pertains to the fundamental rights of young advocates, arguing that the current fee structure restricts their right to practice.

Consequently, the Court ruled, “This petition, filed in public interest, concerns the fees of the All India Bar Examination. To be precise, the prayer in this writ petition reads as follows… The petitioner, a practicing advocate appearing in person, referred to the decision in Gaurav Kumar v. Union of India and submitted that the recovery of Rs. 3,500 plus additional charges as a precondition for appearing in the AIBE contravenes Articles 14, 19(1)(g), and Section 24(1)(f) of the Advocates Act, 1961. We believe that the petitioner should first bring this issue to the attention of the Bar Council of India, arguing that these charges contradict the judgment of this Court. The petitioner is at liberty to submit an appropriate representation and await the BCI’s response. If no response is received within a reasonable timeframe, or if a negative response is issued, the petitioner may approach this Court again.”

This case highlights ongoing legal debates surrounding the financial accessibility of the legal profession and the balance between institutional sustainability and compliance with judicial mandates.

