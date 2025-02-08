Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
‘Please Look After Him’: PM Modi Pauses Speech To Care For BJP Worker Amid Delhi Election Victory

Noticing the worker’s discomfort, PM Modi urged those nearby to provide him with water and medical attention before resuming his speech.

‘Please Look After Him’: PM Modi Pauses Speech To Care For BJP Worker Amid Delhi Election Victory

The BJP candidates who have emerged victorious in this election


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to BJP workers after the party’s significant victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, momentarily paused his speech to check on an unwell party worker. Demonstrating concern, the Prime Minister instructed those around him to ensure the worker was given water and attended to properly.

While speaking about the BJP’s unprecedented presence in all states of the Delhi National Capital Region—Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan PM Modi noticed a party worker in one of the front rows appearing uneasy. Stopping mid-speech, he pointed towards the worker and asked in Hindi, “Is he sleepy or unwell? Doctor, please check on him. Please give the BJP worker some water. He seems unwell, please look after him… He looks uneasy.”

The event took place as PM Modi highlighted the historical significance of the BJP’s governance in all NCR states since Independence, emphasizing that this alignment would pave the way for accelerated development in the region. The Prime Minister only resumed his address after ensuring that the worker had received water and signaled that he was feeling better.

PM’s Criticisms On Kejriwal

Taking a sharp dig at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which saw its tally drop to just 22 seats from 62 in the 2020 elections, PM Modi criticized the party’s governance and alleged corruption. “The party which was born out of a movement against corruption found themselves getting drowned in corruption… Their chief minister, deputy chief minister, and ministers went to jail. The liquor scam was a disgrace to Delhi’s image, and they were arrogant about it,” he said.

BJP’s impressive victory in Delhi, securing 48 seats—up from just eight in 2020—marks a turning point in the capital’s political landscape, with PM Modi and the party leadership emphasizing governance, infrastructure development, and anti-corruption measures as key priorities.

ALSO READ: Delhi Elections 2025: What Is The Vote Share That Won BJP The Assembly Elections?

