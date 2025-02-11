Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Degree Row: Something Of ‘Interest To Public’, Public Interest Not Same, Delhi University Tells High Court

In a legal dispute concerning the public disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic records, Delhi University contended before the Delhi High Court that public curiosity does not equate to public interest, thereby negating any obligation for disclosure under the Right to Information Act.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
PM Degree Row: Something Of ‘Interest To Public’, Public Interest Not Same, Delhi University Tells High Court


In a legal dispute concerning the public disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic records, Delhi University (DU) contended before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that public curiosity does not equate to public interest, thereby negating any obligation for disclosure under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing DU, presented this argument before Justice Sachin Datta while challenging the Central Information Commission’s (CIC) December 21, 2016, directive. The CIC had permitted the inspection of records of all students who cleared the BA examination in 1978—the year in which Prime Minister Modi purportedly graduated. The High Court had stayed the CIC order on January 23, 2017.

“Mere curiosity—‘I want to know about it, what is your objection?’—cannot be a valid argument. Public interest and what interests the public are not the same. In this case, there is no demonstrable public interest,” Mehta argued.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

DU’s plea termed the CIC’s directive as “arbitrary” and “untenable in law,” asserting that the requested information falls under “third-party personal information.” Mehta further maintained that DU holds such records in a fiduciary capacity, and that mere curiosity does not override privacy protections under the RTI Act.

Senior Counsel Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the RTI applicant, defended the CIC’s order, arguing that academic qualifications of elected officials fall under the category of disclosures necessary for public accountability, akin to the mandatory declaration of assets by political candidates. He asserted that marks obtained by students are not fiduciary information but rather records generated by the university through its own evaluation process.

“The fact that the degree pertains to a past academic year does not render it immune from disclosure. University results are not personal data given in confidence but are instead institutional records subject to public scrutiny,” Hegde submitted. He also noted that no private individual had contested the disclosure—only the university had opposed it.

Senior Advocate Trideep Pais, representing intervenors, contended that the RTI Act mandates disclosure of information older than 20 years, irrespective of privacy and fiduciary exemptions. He highlighted that DU has publicly live-streamed its convocations, reinforcing the argument that such records are meant to be publicly accessible.

RTI activists Anjali Bhardwaj, Nikhil Dey, and Amrita Johri sought to intervene to provide legal insights, but the bench declined, stating that it was not hearing a public interest litigation (PIL). The court permitted them to submit a written synopsis instead.

Mehta objected to the intervention, arguing that the RTI applicant and intervenors were “busy bodies” and “meddlesome interlopers.” He cautioned against the misuse of the RTI Act, asserting that it serves a “good purpose” but should not be exploited for intrusive inquiries into private matters.

“A third party cannot demand access to personal information merely out of curiosity. This case exemplifies an attempt to misuse RTI for speculative purposes rather than genuine public interest,” Mehta asserted.

DU’s counsel reiterated that educational qualifications are private and should not be unjustifiably demanded. “This is not a case where the degree is a criterion for eligibility for any position. No one has the right to demand academic records of other students merely out of curiosity,” he argued.

DU further contended that the CIC’s directive was “completely illegal,” as it compelled the disclosure of information held in a fiduciary capacity. The university also criticized the RTI request for being overly broad, as it sought records of all students who passed the BA examination in 1978, including the Prime Minister.

The CIC had previously rejected DU’s claim that the records constituted third-party personal information, finding “neither merit nor legality” in the argument. It had directed DU to facilitate the inspection of its student register and provide a certified copy of the relevant extract free of charge, listing roll numbers, student names, fathers’ names, and marks obtained.

The Delhi High Court continues to deliberate on the matter.

Read More: Supreme Court Directs Sessions Court To Decide SP Leader Azam Khan’s Appeal In 6 Months

Filed under

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Poetry Meets Visual Storytelling: Adapting Words for a Digital Age

Poetry Meets Visual Storytelling: Adapting Words for a Digital Age

Alexey Varlamov’s Odsun: A Story Beyond Borders, A Dream Beyond Reach

Alexey Varlamov’s Odsun: A Story Beyond Borders, A Dream Beyond Reach

Did Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Qualify As ‘Obscene’ Under The Law?

Did Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Qualify As ‘Obscene’ Under The Law?

PM Modi to Visit Marseille After Paris: A Historic Connection to Veer Savarkar’s Legacy

PM Modi to Visit Marseille After Paris: A Historic Connection to Veer Savarkar’s Legacy

2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Jammu And Kashmir’s Akhnoor Sector

2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Jammu And Kashmir’s Akhnoor Sector

Entertainment

Did Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Qualify As ‘Obscene’ Under The Law?

Did Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Qualify As ‘Obscene’ Under The Law?

Kanye West’s Entire Website Goes Offline Amid Backlash Over Swastika T-Shirts

Kanye West’s Entire Website Goes Offline Amid Backlash Over Swastika T-Shirts

Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Controversy: What Is The Net Worth Of India’s Richest Comedian And Top YouTube Creator?

Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Controversy: What Is The Net Worth Of India’s Richest Comedian

Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release: When & Where To Watch The Tamil Blockbuster In Multiple Languages

Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release: When & Where To Watch The Tamil Blockbuster In Multiple Languages

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Aamir Khan’s Firm ‘Not Funny at All’ Critique of 2015 AIB Roast Resurfaces

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Aamir Khan’s Firm ‘Not Funny at All’ Critique of 2015 AIB

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox