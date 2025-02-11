PM Degree Row: Something Of ‘Interest To Public’, Public Interest Not Same, Delhi University Tells High Court

In a legal dispute concerning the public disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic records, Delhi University contended before the Delhi High Court that public curiosity does not equate to public interest, thereby negating any obligation for disclosure under the Right to Information Act.

In a legal dispute concerning the public disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic records, Delhi University (DU) contended before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that public curiosity does not equate to public interest, thereby negating any obligation for disclosure under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing DU, presented this argument before Justice Sachin Datta while challenging the Central Information Commission’s (CIC) December 21, 2016, directive. The CIC had permitted the inspection of records of all students who cleared the BA examination in 1978—the year in which Prime Minister Modi purportedly graduated. The High Court had stayed the CIC order on January 23, 2017.

“Mere curiosity—‘I want to know about it, what is your objection?’—cannot be a valid argument. Public interest and what interests the public are not the same. In this case, there is no demonstrable public interest,” Mehta argued.

DU’s plea termed the CIC’s directive as “arbitrary” and “untenable in law,” asserting that the requested information falls under “third-party personal information.” Mehta further maintained that DU holds such records in a fiduciary capacity, and that mere curiosity does not override privacy protections under the RTI Act.

Senior Counsel Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the RTI applicant, defended the CIC’s order, arguing that academic qualifications of elected officials fall under the category of disclosures necessary for public accountability, akin to the mandatory declaration of assets by political candidates. He asserted that marks obtained by students are not fiduciary information but rather records generated by the university through its own evaluation process.

“The fact that the degree pertains to a past academic year does not render it immune from disclosure. University results are not personal data given in confidence but are instead institutional records subject to public scrutiny,” Hegde submitted. He also noted that no private individual had contested the disclosure—only the university had opposed it.

Senior Advocate Trideep Pais, representing intervenors, contended that the RTI Act mandates disclosure of information older than 20 years, irrespective of privacy and fiduciary exemptions. He highlighted that DU has publicly live-streamed its convocations, reinforcing the argument that such records are meant to be publicly accessible.

RTI activists Anjali Bhardwaj, Nikhil Dey, and Amrita Johri sought to intervene to provide legal insights, but the bench declined, stating that it was not hearing a public interest litigation (PIL). The court permitted them to submit a written synopsis instead.

Mehta objected to the intervention, arguing that the RTI applicant and intervenors were “busy bodies” and “meddlesome interlopers.” He cautioned against the misuse of the RTI Act, asserting that it serves a “good purpose” but should not be exploited for intrusive inquiries into private matters.

“A third party cannot demand access to personal information merely out of curiosity. This case exemplifies an attempt to misuse RTI for speculative purposes rather than genuine public interest,” Mehta asserted.

DU’s counsel reiterated that educational qualifications are private and should not be unjustifiably demanded. “This is not a case where the degree is a criterion for eligibility for any position. No one has the right to demand academic records of other students merely out of curiosity,” he argued.

DU further contended that the CIC’s directive was “completely illegal,” as it compelled the disclosure of information held in a fiduciary capacity. The university also criticized the RTI request for being overly broad, as it sought records of all students who passed the BA examination in 1978, including the Prime Minister.

The CIC had previously rejected DU’s claim that the records constituted third-party personal information, finding “neither merit nor legality” in the argument. It had directed DU to facilitate the inspection of its student register and provide a certified copy of the relevant extract free of charge, listing roll numbers, student names, fathers’ names, and marks obtained.

The Delhi High Court continues to deliberate on the matter.

