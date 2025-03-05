Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration is open! Apply now for a ₹6,000 stipend, top company placements, and skill training. Deadline: March 12, 2025.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Govt Opens Registration For Youth – Check Eligibility, Stipend, And Application Process


The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has officially opened the registration process for the PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) 2025 on its dedicated website, pminternship.mca.gov.in. This scheme provides valuable skill training and work experience opportunities for India’s unemployed youth.

Eligibility Criteria for PM Internship Scheme 2025

Candidates interested in applying must meet the following eligibility conditions:

  • Must be an Indian citizen
  • Age limit: 21 to 24 years
  • Should have completed at least Class 10, Class 12, or possess an undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) degree, or a diploma
  • Must not be employed in any part-time or full-time job

Stipend and Benefits

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 was allocated ₹800 crore by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The scheme, which was launched on October 3, 2024, aims to enhance practical skills among youth.

  • Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of ₹6,000.
  • Interns will gain hands-on experience in 500 leading companies across key industries, including automobiles, finance, hospitality, and technology.

How to Apply for PM Internship Scheme 2025

Interested candidates can follow these steps to submit their applications:

  1. Visit the official PMIS website: pminternship.mca.gov.in
  2. Find the registration link on the homepage and sign up by entering the necessary details.
  3. Log in using the newly created credentials.
  4. Fill out the application form carefully, ensuring all required fields are completed correctly.
  5. Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Deadline

Candidates must submit their applications before March 12, 2025.

For further information and direct access to the registration portal, applicants should visit the official website: pminternship.mca.gov.in.

