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Home > India News > PM Kisan 23rd Installment Released Today: Here’s When, Where And How To Check ₹2,000 Payment Status Online

PM Kisan 23rd Installment Released Today: Here’s When, Where And How To Check ₹2,000 Payment Status Online

The Centre has released the PM-KISAN 23rd installment, transferring ₹18,880 crore to over 9.44 crore farmers. Eligible beneficiaries can check their ₹2,000 payment status online through the PM-KISAN portal. Officials have urged farmers to complete e-KYC and verification requirements to avoid payment delays.

PM Kisan 23rd Installment Released Today: Here's When, Where And How To Check ₹2,000 Payment Status Online (Via AI)
PM Kisan 23rd Installment Released Today: Here's When, Where And How To Check ₹2,000 Payment Status Online (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-20 19:18 IST

The Central Government has released the 23rd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, transferring ₹18,880 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 9.44 crore eligible farmers across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the latest tranche during an event in West Bengal on June 20, 2026. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmer families receive ₹6,000 annually in three equal installments of ₹2,000 each through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Rs 18,880 Crore Transferred To Farmers

The 23rd installment is one of the largest disbursements under the scheme, benefiting millions of farmers nationwide. The financial assistance aims to support farmers in meeting agricultural and household expenses while ensuring income stability.

Officials have advised beneficiaries to check their bank accounts and PM-KISAN status if they have not yet received a payment notification.

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How To Check PM Kisan 23rd Installment Status?

Farmers can verify whether the ₹2,000 installment has been credited by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official PM-KISAN portal.
  2. Click on “Know Your Status”.
  3. Enter the registration number.
  4. Verify using the OTP sent to the registered mobile number.
  5. View installment and transaction details on the screen.

Beneficiaries can also check their names in the village-wise beneficiary list available on the official portal.

Why Some Farmers May Not Receive The Installment?

Authorities have repeatedly stressed that e-KYC is mandatory for receiving PM-KISAN benefits. Farmers who have not completed e-KYC, Aadhaar verification, bank account seeding, or land record verification may face delays or exclusion from the latest payment cycle.

In several cases, names have also been removed following verification drives aimed at identifying ineligible or duplicate beneficiaries.

PM-KISAN Continues To Support Farmers

Launched in 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme remains one of the government’s flagship farmer welfare programmes. Through direct cash transfers, the initiative seeks to provide financial assistance to small and marginal farmers and reduce their dependence on informal sources of credit.

Farmers who encounter issues related to payment status, beneficiary records or e-KYC can use the PM-KISAN portal and official helpline services for assistance.

ALSO READ: Babies Sold For ₹8 Lakh: Delhi Police Bust Major Child Trafficking Racket, Arrest 13 Accused

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PM Kisan 23rd Installment Released Today: Here’s When, Where And How To Check ₹2,000 Payment Status Online
Tags: farmer welfare schemePM Kisan 23rd installmentpm kisan 23rd installment releasePM Kisan beneficiary statusPM Kisan EKYCPM Kisan latest updatePM Kisan payment statusPM Kisan scheme 2026

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PM Kisan 23rd Installment Released Today: Here’s When, Where And How To Check ₹2,000 Payment Status Online
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