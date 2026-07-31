PM Kisan Yojana Extended Till 2031: Farmers Will Continue To Get ₹6,000 Every Year, Know 24th Installment Date

The central government has approved the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Yojana) for the next five years. This decision has brought relief to millions of farmers across India.

The selected farmers will continue to get an annual grant of ₹6,000 under this plan. The amount will be paid in three installments of ₹2,000 each. The extended term will run from the fiscal years 2026-27 to 2030-31.

Now the farmers are eagerly waiting for the next important information, i.e., the next PM Kisan 24th installment date. The government has not shared any information regarding the date. But according to the previous trend, it seems that the next installment may be released somewhere in October 2026.

PM Kisan Scheme Extended Till 2031

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned extending the PM Kisan scheme for a period of five years. As per the Information and Broadcasting Minister, the allocation of ₹3.15 lakh crore has been allotted for the scheme.

The government feels that the extension of the scheme will help farmers to manage their farming-related expenses. It will also help in improving farmers’ income and developing the rural areas.

How Farmers Receive ₹6,000 Under PM Kisan Yojana

Under the scheme of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, eligible farmers get ₹6,000 each year in three instalments of ₹2,000 each. The amount is directly credited to the bank accounts of the farmers linked with Aadhaar cards.

The instalments are distributed in accordance with the needs of farming activities. It enables farmers to arrange the funds for seeds, fertilisers, irrigation and other activities involved in agriculture.

PM Kisan Scheme Completed 23 Installments So Far

The government has already transferred a large amount of money under the PM Kisan scheme. So far, more than ₹4.47 lakh crore has been sent to farmers through 23 installments. During the 23rd installment, more than ₹18,984 crore was transferred to over 9.49 crore farmers across the country.

The scheme also provided major support during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than ₹1.71 lakh crore was given to farmers during that period to provide financial assistance.

Women Farmers Also Benefiting From PM Kisan Yojana

The PM Kisan scheme has also supported a large number of women farmers. According to government data, more than ₹1.06 lakh crore has been transferred to female beneficiaries.

Around one-fourth of the total beneficiaries under the scheme are women farmers. This shows the scheme’s growing role in supporting rural women and their contribution to agriculture.

How PM Kisan Money Helps Farmers

The financial assistance given through the PM Kisan Scheme allows the farmers to fulfil their basic needs in agriculture. The farmers use this money for purchasing seeds, fertilisers, irrigation materials, and farming tools.

According to the study done by the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) of NITI Aayog, more than 92 per cent of farmers have spent this money on agriculture. The assessment also found that many farmers had good agricultural incomes and did not depend upon informal loans.

PM Kisan 24th Installment Date: When Will ₹2,000 Be Credited?

The most prominent query in the minds of farmers at the moment is the date of the PM Kisan 24th installment release.

There has been no official announcement of the date of the upcoming installment. However, going by the previous four-month cycle, the PM Kisan 24th installment will be available in the month of October, 2026.

The farmers are advised to wait for the official notification before they get the installment. Moreover, the Aadhaar card details and bank details need to be updated, and e-KYC completed to avoid any payment delay. The continuation of the PM Kisan scheme until 2031 will benefit the farmers and boost the agricultural sector in India.