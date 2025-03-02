Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with prominent global leaders including Carlos Montes, Alec Ross, Dr. Brian Greene, and others at the NXT Conclave in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met and interacted with various dignitaries at the NXT Conclave in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi today. The list of dignitaries includes Mr. Carlos Montes, Prof. Jonathan Fleming, Dr. Ann Liebert, Prof. Vesselin Popovski, Dr. Brian Greene, Mr. Alec Ross, Mr. Oleg Artemyev and Mr. Mike Massimino.

In separate posts on X, he wrote:

“Interacted with Mr. Carlos Montes today at the NXT Conclave. He has made rich contributions to furthering social innovations. He has been appreciative of India’s strides in digital technology, FinTech and more.”

PM meets and interacts with dignitaries at NXT Conclave

“Met Prof. Jonathan Fleming, who is associated with the MIT Sloan School of Management. His work in life sciences, both in the public and private sectors, is exemplary. His passion for mentoring upcoming talent and innovation in this field is equally inspiring.”

“Delighted to meet Dr. Ann Liebert. Her work in treating Parkinson’s disease is commendable and will ensure a better quality of life for several people in the times to come.”

“It was a pleasure meeting Prof. Vesselin Popovski. He has done appreciable work in deepening the understanding of international relations and geo-politics in a rapidly changing world.”

“Happy to meet Dr. Brian Greene, a leading academic with a strong passion towards physics and mathematics. His works are widely admired and will shape academic discourse in the coming times. @bgreene”

“Pleased to meet Mr. Alec Ross today. He has made a mark as a prolific thinker and author, emphasising aspects relating to innovation and learning.”

“Pleased to meet Mr. Oleg Artemyev, a leading Cosmonaut from Russia. He has been at the forefront of some of the most pioneering expeditions. His accomplishments will motivate many youngsters to shine in the world of science and space. @OlegMKS”

“Delighted to meet the distinguished astronaut, Mr. Mike Massimino. His passion towards space and also making it popular among the youth are widely known. It is also commendable how he is working to promote learning and innovation. @Astro_Mike”

