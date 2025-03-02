Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • PM Meets And Interacts With Dignitaries At NXT Conclave

PM Meets And Interacts With Dignitaries At NXT Conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with prominent global leaders including Carlos Montes, Alec Ross, Dr. Brian Greene, and others at the NXT Conclave in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

PM Meets And Interacts With Dignitaries At NXT Conclave

PM Modi speaking at the NXT Conclave


Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met and interacted with various dignitaries at the NXT Conclave in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi today. The list of dignitaries includes Mr. Carlos Montes, Prof. Jonathan Fleming, Dr. Ann Liebert, Prof. Vesselin Popovski, Dr. Brian Greene, Mr. Alec Ross, Mr. Oleg Artemyev and Mr. Mike Massimino.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In separate posts on X, he wrote:

“Interacted with Mr. Carlos Montes today at the NXT Conclave. He has made rich contributions to furthering social innovations. He has been appreciative of India’s strides in digital technology, FinTech and more.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM meets and interacts with dignitaries at NXT Conclave

“Met Prof. Jonathan Fleming, who is associated with the MIT Sloan School of Management. His work in life sciences, both in the public and private sectors, is exemplary. His passion for mentoring upcoming talent and innovation in this field is equally inspiring.”

“Delighted to meet Dr. Ann Liebert. Her work in treating Parkinson’s disease is commendable and will ensure a better quality of life for several people in the times to come.”

“It was a pleasure meeting Prof. Vesselin Popovski. He has done appreciable work in deepening the understanding of international relations and geo-politics in a rapidly changing world.”

 

“Happy to meet Dr. Brian Greene, a leading academic with a strong passion towards physics and mathematics. His works are widely admired and will shape academic discourse in the coming times. @bgreene”

“Pleased to meet Mr. Alec Ross today. He has made a mark as a prolific thinker and author, emphasising aspects relating to innovation and learning.”

“Pleased to meet Mr. Oleg Artemyev, a leading Cosmonaut from Russia. He has been at the forefront of some of the most pioneering expeditions. His accomplishments will motivate many youngsters to shine in the world of science and space. @OlegMKS”

“Delighted to meet the distinguished astronaut, Mr. Mike Massimino. His passion towards space and also making it popular among the youth are widely known. It is also commendable how he is working to promote learning and innovation. @Astro_Mike”

 

Filed under

NXT Conclave 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Gervonta “Tank” Davis Returns to the Ring Against Lamont Roach in High-Stakes Title Fight

Gervonta “Tank” Davis Returns to the Ring Against Lamont Roach in High-Stakes Title Fight

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Set To Create History With 300th ODI Appearance

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Set To Create History With 300th ODI Appearance

John Cena Makes History With Record-Tying Win At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

John Cena Makes History With Record-Tying Win At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

‘What Kind Of A F*****g Response Is This?’, Boss Lashes Out After Employee Refuses Weekend Work

‘What Kind Of A F*****g Response Is This?’, Boss Lashes Out After Employee Refuses Weekend...

Pakistan Reports 32,617 Gender-Based Violence Cases In 2024, Reveals SSDO Report

Pakistan Reports 32,617 Gender-Based Violence Cases In 2024, Reveals SSDO Report

Entertainment

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing Away At 66

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard