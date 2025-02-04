PM Modi Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Using Jhuggis For Photo Ops – Watch Video!

PM Modi's comment appeared to be a veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi’s past visits to rural areas, where he has often been seen engaging with the underprivileged

During his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an indirect dig at Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The speech, delivered at the beginning of the Budget Session, saw PM Modi responding to several of Gandhi’s criticisms of the government.

PM Modi’s Attack On Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

Addressing the Lok Sabha, PM Modi remarked that individuals who enjoy taking photos in huts often find discussions about the welfare of the poor uninteresting. “Those who take photos in huts are bound to find the mention of the poor boring,” he said.

His comment appeared to be a veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi’s past visits to rural areas, where he has often been seen engaging with the underprivileged.

A day earlier, Rahul Gandhi had criticized the government, stating that India was falling behind China in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Responding to this, PM Modi defended India’s AI advancements and expressed optimism about the country’s future in the tech space.

“Some people find AI an amusing term. But for me, AI stands for two things—Artificial Intelligence and Aspirational India,” Modi stated.

He also predicted that India would soon become the gaming capital of the world, signaling the government’s focus on technological innovation and digital growth.

PM Modi on Political Defeats and Mental Stability

In a direct attack on opposition leaders, PM Modi remarked that those who face repeated electoral losses have lost their mental balance.

His statement appeared to be a reference to Congress’s declining electoral performance and the opposition’s struggles against the BJP in recent years.

Highlighting the government’s efforts towards poverty alleviation and social welfare, PM Modi listed key measures taken for the upliftment of the poor, Dalits, Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Key Achievements Shared by PM Modi:

4 crore houses provided to the underprivileged.

12 crore toilets constructed to improve sanitation.

“Those who have lived difficult lives truly understand the value of getting a house. Women in the past suffered a lot due to the lack of proper sanitation. Those who have always had these facilities cannot understand the struggles of those who don’t,” Modi stated.

Through his remarks, PM Modi positioned himself as a leader focused on grassroots development, while taking multiple jabs at opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal.

He framed the government’s achievements as transformative, aiming to contrast them against what he described as the elite detachment of opposition figures.

