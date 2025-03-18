Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PM Modi Addresses Lok Sabha: ‘Mahakumbh Ignited Excitement In Our Younger Generation’

PM Modi Addresses Lok Sabha: ‘Mahakumbh Ignited Excitement In Our Younger Generation’

Highlighting the scale of the Maha Kumbh, PM Modi revealed that an astonishing 66 crore people participated in the event over two months, making it one of the largest spiritual gatherings in human history.

PM Modi Addresses Lok Sabha: ‘Mahakumbh Ignited Excitement In Our Younger Generation’


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing Lok Sabha, during his speech PM hailed the Maha Kumbh as a testament to India’s cultural and spiritual grandeur. He extended gratitude to the crores of devotees, stakeholders, and government officials who contributed to the grand success of the event, calling them “karm yogis” of the nation.

Highlighting the scale of the Maha Kumbh, PM Modi revealed that an astonishing 66 crore people participated in the event over two months, making it one of the largest spiritual gatherings in human history. From common citizens to global dignitaries, the event attracted people from all walks of life, showcasing India’s deep-rooted spiritual heritage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Modi praised the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in organizing the Maha Kumbh seamlessly. He emphasized how the event’s success was a result of collective dedication, saying, “Maha Kumbh’s triumph was a testament to the collective effort of the government, society, and the devotees who came together for spirituality.”

The Prime Minister further noted how the Kumbh Mela served as an inspiration for younger generations, igniting their interest in India’s spiritual traditions. “Maha Kumbh ignited excitement in our younger generation,” he remarked.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Maha Kumbh Showcased India’s Strength to the World, says PM

PM Modi underscored how the event was not just a religious congregation but also a reflection of India’s capabilities on the global stage. Calling it an “example for future generations,” he stated that the Maha Kumbh demonstrated India’s organizational excellence, cultural richness, and unwavering faith.

PM Modi also revealed that he had carried the holy Sangam water from the Maha Kumbh to Mauritius, symbolizing India’s deep spiritual connections across the world. This gesture reinforced India’s cultural outreach and the significance of its sacred rivers.

In his speech, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of conserving India’s rivers, emphasizing that protecting them is integral to preserving the country’s spiritual and environmental heritage. “Protecting our integral rivers is crucial,” he stated, urging collective responsibility for their conservation.

PM Modi expressed deep reverence for the people who made the Maha Kumbh a success, saying, “I bow to crores of people of the country who contributed to the success of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.”

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has once again reaffirmed India’s status as a global center of spirituality, drawing millions in an awe-inspiring celebration of faith, devotion, and unity.

ALSO READ: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Requests Meeting With PM Modi Over 42 Percent OBC Reservation Bill

Filed under

Maha Kumbh PM Modi

newsx

‘America First Is Not America Alone’: Tulsi Gabbard Emphasizes US-India Partnership At Raisina Dialogue
newsx

Watch | New Footage Emerges In Missing Indian-American Student Sudiksha Konanki’s Case
newsx

Caught On Cam: Father Chokes Teen In An Attempt Of ‘Honour Killing’ Over Denying Arranged...
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speak

AIADMK’s No-Confidence Motion Against Tamil Nadu Speaker Fails In Assembly Vote
newsx

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20: Seifert, Allen Star As New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5...
newsx

Air India Express Launches 40 Weekly Direct Flights From Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport To These Cities
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘America First Is Not America Alone’: Tulsi Gabbard Emphasizes US-India Partnership At Raisina Dialogue

‘America First Is Not America Alone’: Tulsi Gabbard Emphasizes US-India Partnership At Raisina Dialogue

Watch | New Footage Emerges In Missing Indian-American Student Sudiksha Konanki’s Case

Watch | New Footage Emerges In Missing Indian-American Student Sudiksha Konanki’s Case

Caught On Cam: Father Chokes Teen In An Attempt Of ‘Honour Killing’ Over Denying Arranged Marriage

Caught On Cam: Father Chokes Teen In An Attempt Of ‘Honour Killing’ Over Denying Arranged...

AIADMK’s No-Confidence Motion Against Tamil Nadu Speaker Fails In Assembly Vote

AIADMK’s No-Confidence Motion Against Tamil Nadu Speaker Fails In Assembly Vote

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20: Seifert, Allen Star As New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20: Seifert, Allen Star As New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5...

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips