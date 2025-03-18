PM Modi Addresses Lok Sabha: ‘Mahakumbh Ignited Excitement In Our Younger Generation’

Highlighting the scale of the Maha Kumbh, PM Modi revealed that an astonishing 66 crore people participated in the event over two months, making it one of the largest spiritual gatherings in human history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing Lok Sabha, during his speech PM hailed the Maha Kumbh as a testament to India’s cultural and spiritual grandeur. He extended gratitude to the crores of devotees, stakeholders, and government officials who contributed to the grand success of the event, calling them “karm yogis” of the nation.

Highlighting the scale of the Maha Kumbh, PM Modi revealed that an astonishing 66 crore people participated in the event over two months, making it one of the largest spiritual gatherings in human history. From common citizens to global dignitaries, the event attracted people from all walks of life, showcasing India’s deep-rooted spiritual heritage.

PM Modi praised the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in organizing the Maha Kumbh seamlessly. He emphasized how the event’s success was a result of collective dedication, saying, “Maha Kumbh’s triumph was a testament to the collective effort of the government, society, and the devotees who came together for spirituality.”

The Prime Minister further noted how the Kumbh Mela served as an inspiration for younger generations, igniting their interest in India’s spiritual traditions. “Maha Kumbh ignited excitement in our younger generation,” he remarked.

Maha Kumbh Showcased India’s Strength to the World, says PM

PM Modi underscored how the event was not just a religious congregation but also a reflection of India’s capabilities on the global stage. Calling it an “example for future generations,” he stated that the Maha Kumbh demonstrated India’s organizational excellence, cultural richness, and unwavering faith.

PM Modi also revealed that he had carried the holy Sangam water from the Maha Kumbh to Mauritius, symbolizing India’s deep spiritual connections across the world. This gesture reinforced India’s cultural outreach and the significance of its sacred rivers.

In his speech, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of conserving India’s rivers, emphasizing that protecting them is integral to preserving the country’s spiritual and environmental heritage. “Protecting our integral rivers is crucial,” he stated, urging collective responsibility for their conservation.

PM Modi expressed deep reverence for the people who made the Maha Kumbh a success, saying, “I bow to crores of people of the country who contributed to the success of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.”

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has once again reaffirmed India’s status as a global center of spirituality, drawing millions in an awe-inspiring celebration of faith, devotion, and unity.

