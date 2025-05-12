Home
Monday, May 12, 2025
India Has Only Paused Attacks On Terror Sites In Pakistan, PM Modi Says In Address to Nation After Operation Sindoor: Key Highlights

 In the coming days, every step taken by Pakistan will be keenly observed, PM Modi said in his address to the nation on Monday.

India Has Only Paused Attacks On Terror Sites In Pakistan, PM Modi Says In Address to Nation After Operation Sindoor: Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation, just days after the Indian Army successfully conducted Operation Sindoor. Stay tuned.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday, just days after the Indian Army successfully conducted Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s tourist haven of Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 individuals. Here are the key highlights from his address:

  • “We all have seen the capability and patience of the country in the last few days. I salute the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agency and the scientists….”
  • “Today, I dedicate this valour, bravery, courage (of the Armed Forces) to every mother, sister and daughter of the country.”
  • “The terror attack in Pahalgam was the most barbaric face of terrorism; it brought personal pain for me”
  • “We have given full operational freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists”
  • “Every terrorist organisation must have realised by now the consequences of removing vermillion (‘sindoor’) from the foreheads of this country’s women”
  • “Terrorists wouldn’t have dreamed that India would take such big steps”: PM on Operation Sindoor
  • “When Indian missiles and drones attacked those sites in Pakistan, it was not just the buildings of the terrorists but their courage that was hit”
  • “Operation Sindoor is not just a name, it is a reflection of the feelings of millions of people in the country; it is an unbroken pledge of justice.”
  • ‘On May 7, the whole world saw our resolve turn into action”
  • “More than 100 terrorists were killed in the Indian attack”
  • “India struck at the heart of Pakistan; our missiles attacked with precision to damage their air bases”
  • “The entire world saw how Pakistani drones were downed to the ground by our military”
  • “We have only paused our attacks on the terrorist and military sites of Pakistan.”
  •  “In the upcoming days, every step taken by Pakistan will be keenly observed based on this approach and the conduct it follows.”
  • “The entire world has now seen the true side of Pakistan when high-ranking officers of their Army paid tributes to the terrorists. There can be no bigger proof of state-sponsored terrorism”.
  • “India will no longer tolerate any nuclear blackmail.”
  • “Operation Sindoor is now India’s new policy against terrorism; a new line has been drawn”
  • “If there will be talks between India and Pakistan, it will only be on terrorism and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoJK)”
  • “India’s stand has been clear: terror, trade and talks cannot be done together.”
  • “Terrorists and their state sponsors will no longer be seen separately.”

