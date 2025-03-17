PM Modi And New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon Exchange On Strengthening Defence, Free Trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart from New Zealand - Christopher Luxon, held wide-ranging bilateral talks in New Delhi today, following which the two nations signed a crucial defence agreement.

In a significant step toward bolstering bilateral relations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon held comprehensive talks in New Delhi today. Their discussions led to the signing of several key agreements, including a major defence cooperation pact.

The two leaders focused on strengthening ties across multiple sectors, including defence, trade, education, agriculture, sports, and people-to-people exchanges. One of the key takeaways from the meeting was the decision to initiate negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to enhance economic cooperation and trade opportunities.

Defence and Security Partnership

A major highlight of the meeting was the agreement to institutionalize defence and security cooperation between the two nations. Prime Minister Modi expressed concerns regarding certain unlawful elements in New Zealand allegedly engaging in anti-India activities. He emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to counter threats posed by terrorism and extremism.

“We stand united against terrorism in all forms, whether it was the Christchurch attack in 2019 or the Mumbai attacks in 2008. Strict action against those responsible is essential,” PM Modi stated. He further underscored India’s expectation of continued cooperation from New Zealand in tackling extremist activities.

A roadmap is set to be developed to facilitate deeper collaboration in the defence industry, ensuring long-term security cooperation between the two countries.

Strengthening Economic and Trade Relations

With a commitment to boosting trade, both nations agreed to explore new investment opportunities, particularly in dairy, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. The proposed FTA is expected to unlock significant economic potential and create opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Additionally, a key trade-related agreement, the Authorised Economic Operator – Mutual Recognition Agreement (AEO-MRA), was signed to streamline customs processes and enhance trade efficiency.

Skilled Workforce Mobility and Educational Cooperation

Recognizing the importance of workforce mobility, India and New Zealand decided to establish a framework to facilitate the movement of professionals and skilled workers. This initiative aims to strengthen economic ties while fostering greater cultural and professional exchanges.

Further cementing bilateral relations, an Education Cooperation Agreement was signed between both countries’ education ministries, aimed at enhancing academic collaboration. A Memorandum of Cooperation in Sports was also exchanged to encourage sports development and exchanges between athletes from both nations.

Environmental and Agricultural Partnerships

New Zealand formally joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI) and became a member of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), reinforcing its commitment to regional and global stability.

Additionally, India and New Zealand signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on Horticulture and exchanged a Letter of Intent on Forestry, further strengthening collaboration in environmental sustainability and agricultural development.

With these agreements in place, the India-New Zealand partnership is set to reach new heights. From defence collaboration to economic and environmental partnerships, the commitments made during this meeting lay the foundation for deeper and more strategic engagement between the two nations in the years ahead.