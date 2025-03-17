Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PM Modi And New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon Exchange On Strengthening Defence, Free Trade

PM Modi And New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon Exchange On Strengthening Defence, Free Trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart from New Zealand - Christopher Luxon, held wide-ranging bilateral talks in New Delhi today, following which the two nations signed a crucial defence agreement.

PM Modi And New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon Exchange On Strengthening Defence, Free Trade


In a significant step toward bolstering bilateral relations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon held comprehensive talks in New Delhi today. Their discussions led to the signing of several key agreements, including a major defence cooperation pact.

The two leaders focused on strengthening ties across multiple sectors, including defence, trade, education, agriculture, sports, and people-to-people exchanges. One of the key takeaways from the meeting was the decision to initiate negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to enhance economic cooperation and trade opportunities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Defence and Security Partnership

A major highlight of the meeting was the agreement to institutionalize defence and security cooperation between the two nations. Prime Minister Modi expressed concerns regarding certain unlawful elements in New Zealand allegedly engaging in anti-India activities. He emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to counter threats posed by terrorism and extremism.

“We stand united against terrorism in all forms, whether it was the Christchurch attack in 2019 or the Mumbai attacks in 2008. Strict action against those responsible is essential,” PM Modi stated. He further underscored India’s expectation of continued cooperation from New Zealand in tackling extremist activities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A roadmap is set to be developed to facilitate deeper collaboration in the defence industry, ensuring long-term security cooperation between the two countries.

Strengthening Economic and Trade Relations

With a commitment to boosting trade, both nations agreed to explore new investment opportunities, particularly in dairy, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. The proposed FTA is expected to unlock significant economic potential and create opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Additionally, a key trade-related agreement, the Authorised Economic Operator – Mutual Recognition Agreement (AEO-MRA), was signed to streamline customs processes and enhance trade efficiency.

Skilled Workforce Mobility and Educational Cooperation

Recognizing the importance of workforce mobility, India and New Zealand decided to establish a framework to facilitate the movement of professionals and skilled workers. This initiative aims to strengthen economic ties while fostering greater cultural and professional exchanges.

Further cementing bilateral relations, an Education Cooperation Agreement was signed between both countries’ education ministries, aimed at enhancing academic collaboration. A Memorandum of Cooperation in Sports was also exchanged to encourage sports development and exchanges between athletes from both nations.

Environmental and Agricultural Partnerships

New Zealand formally joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI) and became a member of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), reinforcing its commitment to regional and global stability.

Additionally, India and New Zealand signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on Horticulture and exchanged a Letter of Intent on Forestry, further strengthening collaboration in environmental sustainability and agricultural development.

With these agreements in place, the India-New Zealand partnership is set to reach new heights. From defence collaboration to economic and environmental partnerships, the commitments made during this meeting lay the foundation for deeper and more strategic engagement between the two nations in the years ahead.

Filed under

New Zealand - Christopher Luxon Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Instagram Down

Instagram Down: Users Report they Are Unable To Search
newsx

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Ready To Face Yokohama F-Marinos of Japan: Asian Champions League Quarter-Finals
White House Press Sec. Ka

Why Did Karoline Leavitt Tell France To ‘Be Thankful You’re Not Speaking German’?
PepsiCo acquires prebioti

PepsiCo Buys Prebiotic Soda Brand Poppi For $1.95 Billion Amid Rising Demand For Healthier Beverages
newsx

Nagpur Violence: CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Peace, Says To Stay Away From Misinformation
Beyoncé confirms Las Veg

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Instagram Down: Users Report they Are Unable To Search

Instagram Down: Users Report they Are Unable To Search

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Ready To Face Yokohama F-Marinos of Japan: Asian Champions League Quarter-Finals

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Ready To Face Yokohama F-Marinos of Japan: Asian Champions League Quarter-Finals

Why Did Karoline Leavitt Tell France To ‘Be Thankful You’re Not Speaking German’?

Why Did Karoline Leavitt Tell France To ‘Be Thankful You’re Not Speaking German’?

PepsiCo Buys Prebiotic Soda Brand Poppi For $1.95 Billion Amid Rising Demand For Healthier Beverages

PepsiCo Buys Prebiotic Soda Brand Poppi For $1.95 Billion Amid Rising Demand For Healthier Beverages

Nagpur Violence: CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Peace, Says To Stay Away From Misinformation

Nagpur Violence: CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Peace, Says To Stay Away From Misinformation

Entertainment

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While

Is Justin Bieber Going Through A Bad Mental Health Phase? Singer’s Cryptic Post Of ‘Drowning’ Leaves Fans Worried

Is Justin Bieber Going Through A Bad Mental Health Phase? Singer’s Cryptic Post Of ‘Drowning’

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian Gray’

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips