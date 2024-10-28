PM Modi and President Sanchez Discuss Dynamic Relations at Laxmi Vilas Palace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Spanish President Pedro Sanchez on Monday at the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara. The meeting followed the inauguration of the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft assembly facility, marking a pivotal moment in India-Spain relations.

A Royal Setting for Diplomatic Engagement

The meeting took place in the Durbar Hall of the opulent Laxmi Vilas Palace, a grand structure built in the late 19th century by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, the erstwhile ruler of Baroda. After an extensive discussion, the two leaders enjoyed a traditional lunch at the palace, emphasizing the significance of their encounter.

Welcoming the Spanish President

During their bilateral talks, Prime Minister Modi expressed his pleasure in welcoming President Sanchez to India, noting that it was his first visit. “We all missed you at the G20 Summit in New Delhi last year. I am very happy that I am getting the opportunity to welcome you in India during the festival of Deepawali,” Modi remarked. He further reflected on his roots in Vadodara, saying, “I am welcoming you in the same Vadodara which made me a Member of Parliament for the first time and later I became the Prime Minister.”

Highlighting the essence of the festival, Modi stated, “Gujarat is considered the land of festivals and celebrations. Diwali is a symbol of light, enthusiasm, joy, energy, and new beginnings. Similarly, your visit has infused new energy and enthusiasm in our relations.”

Celebrating Strong Bilateral Ties

The Prime Minister underscored the historical depth of the India-Spain partnership, emphasizing shared democratic values and cooperation across various sectors, including economy, defense, pharmaceuticals, IT, and science and technology. “Our partnership is centuries old. Shared belief in values like democracy and rule of law binds us together. We have strong cooperation in many areas,” Modi added.

He also noted the importance of people-to-people connections, stating, “Indian young talent is contributing to Spain’s green and digital transition goals.” The establishment of a new Indian consulate in Barcelona and Spain’s decision to open a consulate in Bengaluru were highlighted as steps toward enhancing bilateral ties. “I am confident that our talks today will contribute to making our partnership even more dynamic and multifaceted,” Modi affirmed.

Sanchez’s Reflections on Cultural Ties

Earlier in the day, during the inauguration of the Tata-Airbus facility, President Sanchez spoke about the cultural and industrial links between the two nations. He reminisced about the historic collaboration between Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia and Indian sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar in the late 1960s. Sanchez stated, “In the late 1960s, the talented Paco de Lucia and the great Indian musician Ravi Shankar brought our two countries closer through music. Together they managed to fuse flamenco and Indian classical music… Perhaps they did not know it then, but they were building a bridge between cultures that would open the way to the future.”

A Symbol of Industrial Collaboration

Sanchez also praised the Tata-Airbus project as a hallmark of industrial excellence. “Today we are not only officially inaugurating a cutting-edge industrial facility; we are also witnessing how an extraordinary project between two emblematic companies becomes a reality. Prime Minister Modi, this is another triumph of your vision. Your vision is to turn India into an industrial powerhouse and a magnet for investment and business,” he emphasized.

He further highlighted Tata’s stature in the global market, saying, “Tata is probably the best exponent of Indian industrial strength. Its products and services are present in virtually every country on the planet. Tata is a giant among giants.”

Emphasizing Technological Innovation

The Spanish Prime Minister lauded Airbus for its commitment to technological innovation and job creation. “As for Airbus, it embodies the very essence of a united Europe, committed to technological innovation and the creation of jobs and prosperity,” he stated. Sanchez expressed optimism about the growth potential for Indian companies, assuring that “if Indian companies want to grow, believe me, they can trust Spain.”

He concluded with a look toward the future, mentioning that “in 2026, the first C295 manufactured in India will be produced by this plant in Vadodara. This aircraft is a symbol of the Spanish and European aeronautical industry. In addition to contributing to modernizing India’s defense capabilities, it will also drive technological development, particularly for the state of Gujarat.”