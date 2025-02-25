PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, highlighting India’s expanding global trade and Assam’s rapid economic growth. With major investment commitments pouring in, the state is poised to become a key player in India’s development story.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati, emphasizing India’s growing global economic presence and Assam’s rapid development under the BJP-led government.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Strengthening Global Trade and Connectivity

Addressing the summit, Prime Minister Modi underscored India’s increasing global trade engagements.

“Today, India is making free trade agreements with different regions of the world, strengthening our connectivity with East Asia. The newly formed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is also opening up new possibilities,” he stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Highlighting Assam’s pivotal role in India’s economic progress, Modi noted, “Amidst the strengthening global trust in India, we are here in Assam, on the land of Maa Kamakhya. Assam’s contribution to India’s growth is continuously increasing.”

#WATCH | At Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “Today, India is making free trade agreements with different regions of the world, due to which our connectivity with East Asia is getting strengthened and the… pic.twitter.com/aB8c0TlyDG — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2025

Assam’s Economic Growth Under BJP Government

Comparing Assam’s economic trajectory over the past six years, the Prime Minister said,

“The first edition of the Advantage Assam Summit was organized in 2018. At that time, Assam’s economy was valued at Rs 3 lakh crore. Today, it has grown to Rs 6 lakh crore. This means, in just six years under the BJP government, Assam’s economy has doubled. This is the double effect of the double-engine government.”

Modi also highlighted the BJP government’s efforts in improving Assam’s infrastructure, particularly in air and rail connectivity.

“In the last few years, we have significantly enhanced air connectivity. Before 2014, there were only three bridges on the Brahmaputra River. Over the past ten years, we have built four new bridges, including one named after Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika,” he said.

Discussing railway expansion, Modi noted, “Between 2009 and 2014, Assam received an average of Rs 2,100 crore in the railway budget. Our government has quadrupled that to Rs 10,000 crore.”

Major Investments Announced by Industry Leaders at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

The summit saw major investment commitments from leading Indian industrialists.

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced investment plans of Rs 50,000 crore each in Assam. They are among the key industry leaders presenting at the event.

Additionally, several prominent business leaders, including Sajjan Jindal (JSW Group), Prashant Ruia (Essar), and Anil Agarwal (Vedanta), are expected to share their investment plans.

Assam CM Expects Investment Proposals Exceeding Rs 120 Trillion

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the summit was projected to attract investment proposals worth over Rs 120 trillion. Several key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are set to be signed over the two-day event.

Also Read: What The 14 CAG Audit Reports Reveal About AAP’s Performance As The BJP Government Prepares To Table Them In The Delhi Assembly