PM Modi Begins Four-State Visit Today: Here’s The Agenda And Full Schedule

PM Modi begins a four-state tour, unveiling ₹94,000 crore in projects across Sikkim, Bihar, West Bengal, and UP, focusing on healthcare, energy, airports, and metro rail.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a significant two-day visit across four Indian states Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh launching and laying foundation stones for a series of development projects worth over ₹94,000 crore. The tour, which began on Thursday, May 29, focuses on strengthening infrastructure, healthcare, power, gas distribution, and connectivity across key regions.

Sikkim: 50 Years of Statehood Marked With Key Inaugurations

Modi’s visit kicked off in Sikkim, where he took part in the “Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth” celebration, marking five decades of Sikkim’s statehood. The theme for the celebration is “Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth Sikkim.”

The Prime Minister laid the foundation for a ₹750 crore, 500-bed hospital in Namchi, launched a passenger ropeway in Gyalshing, and unveiled a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Gangtok. A commemorative coin and stamp were also released to honor the historic milestone.

West Bengal: Clean Energy for Alipurduar and Cooch Behar

Around 2:15 PM, Modi traveled to West Bengal, where he laid the foundation stone for a City Gas Distribution project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts. The ₹1,010 crore project aims to deliver piped natural gas to 2.5 lakh households, establish 19 CNG stations, and generate employment by promoting clean energy use.

Bihar: Airport and Power Projects Worth ₹48,520 Crore Unveiled

By Thursday evening, around 5:45 PM, Modi reached Bihar. In Patna, he inaugurated a new terminal building at the Patna airport, built at a cost of ₹1,200 crore, designed to handle up to one crore passengers annually.

He also laid the foundation for a new civil enclave at Bihta airport, costing ₹1,410 crore, near key educational institutions like IIT Patna and the upcoming NIT campus.

On May 30 in Karakat, Modi launched multiple mega-projects worth ₹48,520 crore, including the Stage-II of Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project in Aurangabad (₹29,930 crore). He also inaugurated the four-laning of Patna–Gaya–Dobhi highway (NH-22), and the Son Nagar–Mohammad Ganj rail line (₹1,330 crore).

Road and bridge projects, including a new Ganga bridge between Buxar and Bharauli, aim to boost trade, travel, and connectivity in the state.

Uttar Pradesh: Power and Metro Projects Take Center Stage

On May 30 at 2:45 PM, Modi visited Kanpur Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, where he launched projects worth ₹20,900 crore. Highlights include the Chunniganj to Kanpur Central Metro extension (₹2,120 crore), featuring 14 stations with five underground ones.

He inaugurated a 660 MW Panki Thermal Power extension (₹8,300 crore) and three 660 MW units of Ghatampur Thermal Power Project (₹9,330 crore). New substations in Greater Noida and near Yamuna expressway were also opened to support power needs.

To improve urban mobility, Modi inaugurated two rail overbridges, and launched a 40 MLD sewage treatment plant in Kanpur to enhance water conservation.

He also distributed certificates and cheques under PM Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana and National Livelihood Mission, reinforcing social welfare efforts.

