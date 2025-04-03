PM Modi Begins His 3 Day Visit To Sri Lanka And Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set off on a three-day official visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka on Thursday, aiming to enhance India’s strategic partnerships with the two nations and strengthen regional cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set off on a three-day official visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka on Thursday, aiming to enhance India’s strategic partnerships with the two nations and strengthen regional cooperation. His itinerary includes high-level meetings, participation in key summits, and discussions on economic and diplomatic collaborations.

My visit to Sri Lanka will take place from the 4th till the 6th. This visit comes after the successful visit of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to India. We will review the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka friendship and discuss newer avenues of cooperation. I look forward to the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2025

Strengthening Ties with Thailand

Upon arrival in Bangkok, PM Modi is scheduled to meet Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to discuss the full spectrum of India-Thailand relations. The visit will focus on reinforcing trade ties, cultural exchange, and regional security. Additionally, he will engage in deliberations with Maha Vajiralongkorn, the King of Thailand, to explore further avenues of cooperation between the two nations.

Over the next three days, I will be visiting Thailand and Sri Lanka to take part in various programmes aimed at boosting India’s cooperation with these nations and the BIMSTEC countries. In Bangkok later today, I will be meeting Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2025

PM Modi will also participate in the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit, where he is expected to present India’s vision for deepening regional connectivity and fostering economic partnerships.

“I look forward to reviewing the progress made under our joint vision of Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future and providing further guidance to achieve our mutual objectives,” Modi stated before his departure.

Focus on India-Sri Lanka Relations

Following his engagements in Thailand, the Prime Minister will travel to Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6. His visit comes shortly after Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s successful trip to India, reflecting the growing momentum in bilateral relations.

Discussions with Sri Lankan leadership will center on trade, investment, and infrastructure development. The two sides are expected to review existing agreements and explore new areas of collaboration in fields such as renewable energy, technology, and maritime security.

“This visit provides an opportunity to assess the progress of our multifaceted friendship and explore fresh avenues for cooperation,” Modi shared in an official statement.

Building Regional Partnerships

Highlighting the broader regional context, PM Modi underscored the importance of these engagements in strengthening India’s role in South and Southeast Asia.

“These visits will build on the foundations of the past and contribute to fortifying our close ties for the benefit of our people and the wider region,” he affirmed.

