Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PM Modi Begins His 3 Day Visit To Sri Lanka And Thailand

PM Modi Begins His 3 Day Visit To Sri Lanka And Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set off on a three-day official visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka on Thursday, aiming to enhance India’s strategic partnerships with the two nations and strengthen regional cooperation.

PM Modi Begins His 3 Day Visit To Sri Lanka And Thailand


 Prime Minister Narendra Modi set off on a three-day official visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka on Thursday, aiming to enhance India’s strategic partnerships with the two nations and strengthen regional cooperation. His itinerary includes high-level meetings, participation in key summits, and discussions on economic and diplomatic collaborations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Strengthening Ties with Thailand

Upon arrival in Bangkok, PM Modi is scheduled to meet Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to discuss the full spectrum of India-Thailand relations. The visit will focus on reinforcing trade ties, cultural exchange, and regional security. Additionally, he will engage in deliberations with Maha Vajiralongkorn, the King of Thailand, to explore further avenues of cooperation between the two nations.

PM Modi will also participate in the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit, where he is expected to present India’s vision for deepening regional connectivity and fostering economic partnerships.

“I look forward to reviewing the progress made under our joint vision of Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future and providing further guidance to achieve our mutual objectives,” Modi stated before his departure.

Focus on India-Sri Lanka Relations

Following his engagements in Thailand, the Prime Minister will travel to Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6. His visit comes shortly after Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s successful trip to India, reflecting the growing momentum in bilateral relations.

Discussions with Sri Lankan leadership will center on trade, investment, and infrastructure development. The two sides are expected to review existing agreements and explore new areas of collaboration in fields such as renewable energy, technology, and maritime security.

“This visit provides an opportunity to assess the progress of our multifaceted friendship and explore fresh avenues for cooperation,” Modi shared in an official statement.

Building Regional Partnerships

Highlighting the broader regional context, PM Modi underscored the importance of these engagements in strengthening India’s role in South and Southeast Asia.

“These visits will build on the foundations of the past and contribute to fortifying our close ties for the benefit of our people and the wider region,” he affirmed.

Must Read:India 26%’ Trends On X, Know Why?

 

Filed under

PM Modi In Sri Lanka

In a heated debate in the

‘Bid To Make Us Middle-Class’: Owaisi Leads The Attack At Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha
newsx

Ghibli Art Goes Viral But Here Comes A Privacy Concern, Wait Before You Upload Another...
newsx

Telangana High Court Orders Halt On work On Disputed Land Near Hyderabad University
newsx

PM Modi Begins His 3 Day Visit To Sri Lanka And Thailand
Indian stock markets are

Indian Shares To Fall As US Imposes 26% Tariffs On India
newsx

12 Hours Of Debate On Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha, By How Many Votes Did...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Bid To Make Us Middle-Class’: Owaisi Leads The Attack At Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha

‘Bid To Make Us Middle-Class’: Owaisi Leads The Attack At Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha

Ghibli Art Goes Viral But Here Comes A Privacy Concern, Wait Before You Upload Another Image On ChatGPT

Ghibli Art Goes Viral But Here Comes A Privacy Concern, Wait Before You Upload Another...

Telangana High Court Orders Halt On work On Disputed Land Near Hyderabad University

Telangana High Court Orders Halt On work On Disputed Land Near Hyderabad University

Indian Shares To Fall As US Imposes 26% Tariffs On India

Indian Shares To Fall As US Imposes 26% Tariffs On India

12 Hours Of Debate On Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha, By How Many Votes Did The Bill Get Passed?

12 Hours Of Debate On Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha, By How Many Votes Did...

Entertainment

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture