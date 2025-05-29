Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
  • PM Modi Begins Two-Day Visit to Four States, Launching Rs 70,000 Crore in Development Projects

PM Modi Begins Two-Day Visit to Four States, Launching Rs 70,000 Crore in Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh starting Wednesday, May 29. Over the course of his trip, the Prime Minister will kick off, inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone for various development projects, with a total worth of more than ₹70,000 crore.

PM Modi Begins Two-Day Visit to Four States, Launching Rs 70,000 Crore in Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh starting Wednesday, May 29.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh starting Wednesday, May 29. Over the course of his trip, the Prime Minister will kick off, inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone for various development projects, with a total worth of more than ₹70,000 crore.

“Strengthening our resolve to build a Viksit Bharat”

Announcing his travel plans in a post on social media, PM Modi said, “Over the next two days, I will be attending programs in Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. The development works that will commence over the next two days will bring innumerable benefits for people and strengthen our resolve to build a Viksit Bharat.”

The visit highlights the government’s push to improve infrastructure and public services across multiple states as part of its broader developmental vision.

West Bengal: Gas Distribution Project and Public Meeting

On Thursday, May 29, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Alipurduar in West Bengal. One of the key events in the state will be the laying of the foundation stone for a major City Gas Distribution (CGD) project. This project will benefit the Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts.

With an estimated cost of ₹1,010 crore, the CGD project will supply Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to over 250,000 homes and more than 100 businesses and industrial units, and will include the development of around 19 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations.

Speaking about the project, PM Modi said in his post, “It is always a delight to be among the people of West Bengal. At a program in Alipurduar in the afternoon tomorrow, 29th May, the foundation stone for the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts will be laid. This will benefit several households, improve the environment and provide job opportunities for people.”

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a BJP public rally in Alipurduar, where he is expected to highlight the impact of the NDA government’s work in the region over the past decade.

“I will be addressing a BJP West Bengal public meeting in Alipurduar tomorrow afternoon. Over the last decade, the various schemes of the NDA Government have been greatly appreciated by the people of West Bengal. At the same time, they are tired of the corruption and poor administration of the TMC,” he added.

Bihar: A New Era of Air Connectivity

On the same day, PM Modi will head to Bihar, where he’ll be inaugurating the brand-new passenger terminal at Patna Airport. The terminal, built at an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore, is designed to handle up to one crore passengers every year.

In addition, he will lay the foundation stone for a new civil enclave at Bihta Airport, a project worth around ₹1,410 crore. The enclave is aimed at enhancing air connectivity for the fast-developing residential and educational zones near Patna.

Calling it a “landmark day” for Bihar, PM Modi posted, “Tomorrow, 29th May, is a landmark day for the people of Bihar and Patna in particular. This great city will get a new passenger terminal that can handle bigger volumes of traffic. The people of Bihar have been waiting for this for many years. The foundation stone for a new civil enclave of Bihta Airport will also be laid. These initiatives will lead to better connectivity and will boost commerce.”

Focus on Development, Infrastructure, and Public Welfare

The Prime Minister’s tour across the four states is part of a broader effort to ramp up public infrastructure, promote clean energy, and boost local economies. With an overall investment exceeding ₹70,000 crore, the projects span key sectors such as aviation, energy, urban planning, and connectivity.

His visit comes just ahead of major political milestones and is likely to serve both developmental and political messaging purposes. While the government pitches these projects as steps toward a more developed India, critics are expected to keep a close eye on the timing and execution.

