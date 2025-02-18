PM Modi Breaks Protocol To Welcome Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani

Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, arrived in India on February 17 for a two-day state visit, receiving a grand welcome at New Delhi’s airport.

Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, arrived in India on February 17 for a two-day state visit, receiving a grand welcome at New Delhi’s airport. In a rare diplomatic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally welcomed the Qatari leader, highlighting the significance of the visit in enhancing ties between the two nations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani, at Palam Technical Airport in Delhi. Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani will be on a State Visit to India on 17-18 February. pic.twitter.com/k2p3MmJfhO Advertisement · Scroll to continue — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

A Diplomatic Gesture of Friendship

PM Modi took to social media to express his delight at welcoming Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, calling him a “brother” and wishing him a productive stay in India. The visit is expected to bolster cooperation in trade, energy, and defense between the two countries. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also met with the Emir upon his arrival, emphasizing India’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations.

Key Agendas for Discussion

During the visit, the Emir is scheduled to meet with President Droupadi Murmu and hold high-level discussions with PM Modi at Hyderabad House. The talks will focus on expanding trade partnerships, investment opportunities, and technological collaborations. The two leaders are also expected to sign several agreements to boost cooperation in energy, fintech, and infrastructure.

India-Qatar Economic and Strategic Partnership

India and Qatar share a robust economic relationship, with bilateral trade valued at approximately $20 billion. Qatar is India’s largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), playing a crucial role in India’s energy security. Meanwhile, India exports a range of products to Qatar, including textiles, engineering goods, and food products.

Beyond trade, defense ties between the two nations have strengthened, with regular high-level exchanges and military training programs. The Indian Navy also participates in Qatar’s biennial maritime defense exhibition, reflecting growing security cooperation.

Cultural and People-to-People Links

The Indian expatriate community in Qatar, numbering around 840,000, forms the largest foreign workforce in the Gulf nation. Indian businesses have also established a strong presence in Qatar, with over 15,000 Indian-owned enterprises operating in various sectors.

Geopolitical Implications

Qatar plays a crucial role in regional diplomacy, acting as a mediator in West Asian conflicts, including negotiations between Israel and Hamas. India’s engagement with Qatar could also provide insights into evolving geopolitical developments, particularly in Afghanistan, where Qatar has been a key player in talks involving the Taliban.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani’s visit marks a significant step in strengthening India-Qatar relations. With agreements in trade, security, and cultural cooperation on the agenda, this visit reinforces Qatar’s position as a key partner in India’s West Asia strategy. The discussions and agreements signed during the visit will likely pave the way for deeper cooperation and strategic alignment between the two nations.

Also Read: Wrong Train Announcement, Triggered Panic: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Investigation Reveals