Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
PM Modi Briefed By Top Officials On Pahalgam Terror Attack In Airport Just After Landing

Following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an urgent briefing with senior national security and foreign affairs officials soon after his arrival in Delhi.

The high-level meeting took place directly at the airport and was attended by External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other top officials. The meeting focused on the emerging security situation in Kashmir after the attack, which left at least 28 civilians dead.

Sources said the Prime Minister was given a detailed account of the ongoing search operations, the scale of the assault, and preliminary intelligence inputs regarding the perpetrators. Security and foreign policy ramifications were also reviewed, especially considering the involvement of foreign nationals among the victims.

The Prime Minister had earlier cancelled his remaining engagements abroad and returned to India after condemning the attack in strong terms, vowing that the perpetrators “will not be spared.”

