Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PM Modi Briefs President Droupadi Murmu On Operation Sindoor After Precision Strikes On Terror Camps

PM Modi Briefs President Droupadi Murmu On Operation Sindoor After Precision Strikes On Terror Camps

Launched in the early hours of Wednesday, Operation Sindoor was a direct and targeted response to the Pahalgam attack.

PM Modi Briefs President Droupadi Murmu On Operation Sindoor After Precision Strikes On Terror Camps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday morning to formally brief her on Operation Sindoor- India’s late-night precision strike targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).


Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday morning to formally brief her on Operation Sindoor- India’s late-night precision strike targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The high-level meeting comes in the wake of escalating tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including several tourists.

According to official sources, PM Modi updated President Murmu on the objectives, execution, and impact of Operation Sindoor, which aimed to dismantle key terror infrastructure linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

‘Operation Sindoor’: A Strategic Strike for Justice

Launched in the early hours of Wednesday, Operation Sindoor was a direct and targeted response to the Pahalgam attack. Terrorists reportedly forced victims to reveal their names and religions before executing them, a chilling act that prompted widespread outrage across the country.

The codename ‘Sindoor’ holds deep symbolism traditionally representing protection and identity in Hindu culture and was chosen to honor the victims and underscore the moral imperative behind the operation.

PM Modi’s Direct Supervision and National Message

Sources indicate that Prime Minister Modi closely monitored the operation from its planning stages to execution, emphasizing precision, restraint, and the targeting of only verified terror hubs. The government has clarified that the mission was non-escalatory and avoided civilian areas, reflecting India’s commitment to responsible defense practices.

By briefing President Murmu, PM Modi highlighted the constitutional protocol of keeping the head of state informed during major national security actions. The meeting also served to reaffirm the government’s resolve against terrorism emanating from across the border.

Pakistan’s military confirmed Indian airstrikes in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calling it an “act of war.” However, India has maintained that the strikes were focused solely on terrorist infrastructure.

Operation Sindoor bears similarities to the 2019 Balakot airstrikes (Operation Bandar) in its scale and strategic intent. Then too, India had responded to the Pulwama attack by targeting Jaish-e-Mohammed’s bases deep inside Pakistan.

ALSO READ: ‘India Will Defeat Pakistani Terrorism’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Hails Armed Forces After Operation Sindoor

Filed under

Operation Sindoor PM Modi meets President Murmu

newsx

‘Prepared for Any Misadventure’: Indian Army’s Strong Message After Operation Sindoor
Prime Minister Narendra M

PM Modi Briefs President Droupadi Murmu On Operation Sindoor After Precision Strikes On Terror Camps
newsx

Stock Market Reacts To Operation Sindoor: Nifty, Sensex Slip Amid India’s Strikes On Pakistan Terror...
newsx

Picture Of The Day: 2 Women Officers Lead Operation Sindoor From The Front, Who Ae...
Kerala BJP President Raje

‘India Will Defeat Pakistani Terrorism’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Hails Armed Forces After Operation Sindoor
newsx

What Pahalgam Terror Victims’ Families Said About Operation Sindoor
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Prepared for Any Misadventure’: Indian Army’s Strong Message After Operation Sindoor

‘Prepared for Any Misadventure’: Indian Army’s Strong Message After Operation Sindoor

Stock Market Reacts To Operation Sindoor: Nifty, Sensex Slip Amid India’s Strikes On Pakistan Terror Camps

Stock Market Reacts To Operation Sindoor: Nifty, Sensex Slip Amid India’s Strikes On Pakistan Terror...

Picture Of The Day: 2 Women Officers Lead Operation Sindoor From The Front, Who Ae They?

Picture Of The Day: 2 Women Officers Lead Operation Sindoor From The Front, Who Ae...

‘India Will Defeat Pakistani Terrorism’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Hails Armed Forces After Operation Sindoor

‘India Will Defeat Pakistani Terrorism’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Hails Armed Forces After Operation Sindoor

What Pahalgam Terror Victims’ Families Said About Operation Sindoor

What Pahalgam Terror Victims’ Families Said About Operation Sindoor

Entertainment

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media