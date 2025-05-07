PM Modi Briefs President Droupadi Murmu On Operation Sindoor After Precision Strikes On Terror Camps

Launched in the early hours of Wednesday, Operation Sindoor was a direct and targeted response to the Pahalgam attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday morning to formally brief her on Operation Sindoor- India’s late-night precision strike targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday morning to formally brief her on Operation Sindoor- India’s late-night precision strike targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The high-level meeting comes in the wake of escalating tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including several tourists.

According to official sources, PM Modi updated President Murmu on the objectives, execution, and impact of Operation Sindoor, which aimed to dismantle key terror infrastructure linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed her about Operation Sindoor. pic.twitter.com/EjRulIdWbj — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 7, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Operation Sindoor’: A Strategic Strike for Justice

Launched in the early hours of Wednesday, Operation Sindoor was a direct and targeted response to the Pahalgam attack. Terrorists reportedly forced victims to reveal their names and religions before executing them, a chilling act that prompted widespread outrage across the country.

The codename ‘Sindoor’ holds deep symbolism traditionally representing protection and identity in Hindu culture and was chosen to honor the victims and underscore the moral imperative behind the operation.

PM Modi’s Direct Supervision and National Message

Sources indicate that Prime Minister Modi closely monitored the operation from its planning stages to execution, emphasizing precision, restraint, and the targeting of only verified terror hubs. The government has clarified that the mission was non-escalatory and avoided civilian areas, reflecting India’s commitment to responsible defense practices.

By briefing President Murmu, PM Modi highlighted the constitutional protocol of keeping the head of state informed during major national security actions. The meeting also served to reaffirm the government’s resolve against terrorism emanating from across the border.

Pakistan’s military confirmed Indian airstrikes in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calling it an “act of war.” However, India has maintained that the strikes were focused solely on terrorist infrastructure.

Operation Sindoor bears similarities to the 2019 Balakot airstrikes (Operation Bandar) in its scale and strategic intent. Then too, India had responded to the Pulwama attack by targeting Jaish-e-Mohammed’s bases deep inside Pakistan.

ALSO READ: ‘India Will Defeat Pakistani Terrorism’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Hails Armed Forces After Operation Sindoor