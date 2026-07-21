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Home > India News > PM Modi Calls NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak ‘Ghor Pap’, Seeks Strict Action Against Culprits

PM Modi Calls NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak ‘Ghor Pap’, Seeks Strict Action Against Culprits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak a "ghor pap" and said the government stands with students. He assured strict action against those involved, while the Supreme Court is set to hear petitions seeking a CBI probe into the alleged leak.

Modi called the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak a "ghor pap" and said the government stands with students. Photo: ANI
Modi called the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak a "ghor pap" and said the government stands with students. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 11:50 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, calling it a “ghor pap” (grave sin). Speaking at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, he said the government stands with students and also directed authorities to take strict action against those who are responsible including 13 accused who are currently in custody. PM Modi also said that the paper leaks are a national concern and politics should not be played out of this. 

PM Modi on NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak, Govt to Take Strict Action Against Accused 

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in the meeting that the government “stands with the students” amid concerns over the NEET examination paper leak and called for strict action against those involved in the irregularities.

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Addressing the reporters after today’s NDA Parliamentary Party ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting, Rijiju said the Prime Minister made it clear that the government stands with students and that paper leaks are a matter of national concern that should not be politicised.

“On the NEET exam, the PM said we stand with the students. Those involved in paper leaks must face strict action, in consultation with top lawyers. Paper leaks are a matter of national concern and must not be politicised. Strict action should be taken not only by the Centre but also by states wherever paper leaks occur,” Rijiju said.

INDIA Bloc Holds Key Meeting, Kharge Slams Police Action 

“The government must immediately allow a full discussion on this issue in Parliament. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, must resign, taking moral and political responsibility for the matter. A 21st century student centric examination system with secure digital question banks and randomised papers. An independent and merit driven education system, with higher spending on education, free from the political interference of the RSS. Statutory protection for students through mandatory re-examinations and compensation whenever examination irregularities occur. Our children deserve justice, not repression,” Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote. 

All About NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak 

The Supreme Court is set to hear several petitions related to the NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak. The petitioners have asked the court to order a CBI investigation. The controversy had earlier led to the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 exam on May 12. 

Rajasthan Police claimed that more than 400 questions were leaked before the exam. 135 questions matched the actual question paper. 

After the exam was cancelled, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced a re-exam on June 21. The NTA later declared the results for the NEET re-exam in which 11,21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH, and other allied courses. 

Also Read: 53 Trains Cancelled After Goods Train Derails on Ghaziabad-Delhi Route: Check Full List 

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PM Modi Calls NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak ‘Ghor Pap’, Seeks Strict Action Against Culprits
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PM Modi Calls NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak ‘Ghor Pap’, Seeks Strict Action Against Culprits
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