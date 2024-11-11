Home
Monday, November 11, 2024
PM Modi Celebrates 200th Anniversary Of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir, Highlights Role Of Saints In Society

Addressing a programme via video conference to mark the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadtal, Gujarat, PM Modi said, "Every person's life has a purpose that defines it. When we discover our life's purpose, it changes everything. Saints and sages have, in every age, helped humanity realize its purpose."

PM Modi Celebrates 200th Anniversary Of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir, Highlights Role Of Saints In Society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that saints and sages have, in every age, helped humanity realize its purpose, which has been a tremendous contribution to society.

Addressing a programme via video conference to mark the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadtal, Gujarat, PM Modi said, “Every person’s life has a purpose that defines it. When we discover our life’s purpose, it changes everything. Saints and sages have, in every age, helped humanity realize its purpose. This has been a tremendous contribution of saints and sages to our society.”

He mentioned that this occasion is proof of the eternal flow of Indian culture.

“We have kept alive the spiritual consciousness of the Vadtal Dham established by Lord Swaminarayan 200 years ago. We can still experience the teachings and energy of Lord Swaminarayan here…I am happy that the Government of India has also issued a silver coin of Rs 200 and a commemorative stamp on this occasion,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also asserted that this event is not just a praise of history. It is a great opportunity for every person like him, who has grown up with unflinching faith in Vadtal Dham.

“It has been a unique feature of India that whenever difficult times have come, a great sage or saint has appeared in that era. The advent of Lord Swaminarayan also took place at such a time when the country, weakened after centuries of foreign rule, had lost self-confidence. At that time, Lord Swaminarayan not only infused us with new spiritual energy but also awakened our self-respect,” he said.

“We must carry forward his teachings. Inspired by this, Vadtal Dham has become a major centre for serving humanity and building a better world,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also highlighted that the people associated with Shree Swaminarayan Mandir have always played a major role in any appeal that he made.

“From ‘Swachhta se lekar paryavaran tak,’ I am happy that whenever I have made any appeal, all the saints and devotees have never disappointed me. You have always taken my words as your own responsibility and worked wholeheartedly to fulfil them. Recently, I had made an appeal, ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam.’ Under this campaign, the Swaminarayan community has planted more than 1,00,000 trees,” he said.

Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadtal has been influencing the social and spiritual life of people for many decades.

The temple in Vadtal, also known as Vadtal Swaminarayan, serves as the spiritual capital of the Shree Swaminarayan Sampradaya, which has spread across the world today. This temple was built on the command of Bhagwan Shree Swaminarayan by Sadguru Shree Brahmanand Swami and Sadguru Shree Aksharanand Swami.

The temple is built in a lotus shape, symbolizing the spirit of harmony among all religions. It includes depictions of past avatars of gods and goddesses. The nine domes on the temple adorn the elevation of the temple.

The pillars of the temple bear colorful stone carvings. The construction work was completed within 15 months. The walls of the temple are decorated with colorful representations from the Ramayana.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

200th anniversary celebration Indian culture Indian spirituality PM Modi Speech saints and sages Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Vadtal Dham Vadtal Swaminarayan temple
