PM Modi Chairs Emergency Cabinet Meet After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Missile Strikes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a crucial Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, just hours after the Indian Armed Forces executed ‘Operation Sindoor’ — a precision military campaign targeting terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes were carried out in retaliation to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians, including Indian and Nepali tourists.

According to senior government sources, the Prime Minister is also set to lead a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to evaluate the security situation and take stock of the military operation’s impact. A resolution supporting the overnight offensive may also be passed during the session.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Indian forces launched coordinated missile strikes on nine terror-linked sites, including major bases operated by Pakistan-backed groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke. These targets were carefully chosen to avoid civilian casualties while dismantling active terror infrastructure.

Before chairing the Cabinet meeting, PM Modi was briefed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on operational details and the broader regional implications. The strikes were carried out under full operational freedom granted to the forces by the Prime Minister following the Pahalgam attack.

India’s response marks a significant escalation in its counterterrorism stance, sending a clear message that cross-border terrorism will not go unanswered.

