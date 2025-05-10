PM Modi Chairs High-Level Security Review Amid Escalating Tensions

Amid heightened tensions along the western front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a crucial high-level meeting at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

Amid heightened tensions along the western front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a crucial high-level meeting at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The meeting, held to assess the evolving security situation and review India’s strategic posture, brought together the top leadership of the country’s defence and security apparatus.

In attendance were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the three service chiefs, and other senior officials from the defence and intelligence establishments.

A high level meeting was chaired by PM @narendramodi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Those who attended the meeting included Defence Minister @rajnathsingh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, armed forces chiefs and senior officials.

The deliberations focused on the current state of military preparedness, cross-border provocations, and India’s calibrated responses. Officials provided operational updates and reviewed contingencies amid ongoing Pakistani aggression, particularly the targeting of civilian areas and infrastructure.

The Prime Minister was briefed in detail about troop deployment, air defence readiness, and counter-terror operations being executed along the Line of Control and the International Border.

Sources indicate that while India remains firm in safeguarding national security, it is also exercising strategic restraint to prevent wider escalation.

