PM Modi Chairs NDA CMs’ Meeting In Delhi; Allies Hail Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of Chief Ministers from National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states in the national capital on Thursday, February 20. The meeting took place following the swearing-in ceremony of Rekha Gupta, who assumed office as the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi at a grand event held at Ramlila Maidan.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Several Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-governed states were also present.

BJP Leaders Hail Modi’s Leadership

Speaking after the NDA CMs’ meeting, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma lauded PM Modi’s vision, stating, “When a BJP government is formed, it works as per a vision shown by PM Modi.” Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari expressed her pride in Rekha Gupta’s appointment, calling it a moment of happiness for women across the country.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan also congratulated Gupta, describing her election as a “historic moment.” He credited the BJP’s victory in Delhi to the relentless efforts of PM Modi, Amit Shah, and party workers.

Rekha Gupta Vows To Ensure Transparency

Addressing the media after taking the oath, Rekha Gupta called her appointment a “miracle” and a “new chapter” for women in politics. She emphasized her commitment to transparency and accountability, stating, “Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee.”

Gupta also expressed her gratitude to the BJP leadership and vowed to fulfill the party’s promises. “It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and the BJP high command for their trust in me. My first priority is to complete all our commitments, and the second is to ensure teamwork among all 48 BJP MLAs in Delhi,” she said.

New Delhi Cabinet Takes Shape

Along with Rekha Gupta, six other BJP leaders were sworn in as ministers in the new Delhi government. Parvesh Sahib Singh was appointed Deputy Chief Minister, while Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh took oath as ministers.

The BJP’s victory in Delhi marks a significant political shift, ending the decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). With a strong mandate, Rekha Gupta and her team are set to embark on a new governance journey, with promises of accountability and development at the forefront.

