PM Modi, New Zealand PM Luxon Pay Obeisance At Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the national capital and paid their obeisance.

Luxon arrived in the city on Sunday on a five-day official visit to India to attend the Raisina Dialogue 2025.

On Monday, both leaders held a bilateral meeting at the Hyderabad House in the national capital, reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and addressing global challenges.

Following the meeting, PM Modi, in a joint press statement, highlighted shared concerns over terrorism, citing attacks in both countries. Terrorism is unacceptable in all forms, PM Modi emphasised while citing the devastating attacks on Christ Church in 2019 and Mumbai’s 26/11 tragedy.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism and violent extremism through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.

The meeting came amid a growing push to enhance bilateral ties, with both leaders discussing economic cooperation, trade expansion, and regional security.

Earlier, PM Modi had warmly welcomed Luxon, calling it “a matter of immense joy to welcome him.” He described Luxon as “a youthful, dynamic and energetic leader” and expressed his delight at having him as the chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue.

Luxon, on his part, highlighted the long-standing relationship between Indians and New Zealanders, emphasising over two centuries of shared history at the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi.

“It is more than 200 years since Indians and New Zealanders began living side by side… Just as they were 200 years ago, ‘Kiwi-Indians’ today are fully integrated into our multicultural society,” he said.