Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PM Modi, New Zealand PM Luxon Pay Obeisance At Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib

PM Modi, New Zealand PM Luxon Pay Obeisance At Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib

PM Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the national capital and paid their obeisance.

PM Modi, New Zealand PM Luxon Pay Obeisance At Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib


Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the national capital and paid their obeisance.

Luxon arrived in the city on Sunday on a five-day official visit to India to attend the Raisina Dialogue 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Monday, both leaders held a bilateral meeting at the Hyderabad House in the national capital, reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and addressing global challenges.

Following the meeting, PM Modi, in a joint press statement, highlighted shared concerns over terrorism, citing attacks in both countries. Terrorism is unacceptable in all forms, PM Modi emphasised while citing the devastating attacks on Christ Church in 2019 and Mumbai’s 26/11 tragedy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism and violent extremism through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.

The meeting came amid a growing push to enhance bilateral ties, with both leaders discussing economic cooperation, trade expansion, and regional security.

Earlier, PM Modi had warmly welcomed Luxon, calling it “a matter of immense joy to welcome him.” He described Luxon as “a youthful, dynamic and energetic leader” and expressed his delight at having him as the chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue.

Luxon, on his part, highlighted the long-standing relationship between Indians and New Zealanders, emphasising over two centuries of shared history at the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi.

“It is more than 200 years since Indians and New Zealanders began living side by side… Just as they were 200 years ago, ‘Kiwi-Indians’ today are fully integrated into our multicultural society,” he said.

 

Filed under

Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib India New Zealand ties' PM Luxon PM Modi

Donald Trump

Trump Calls For Impeachment Of Judge Over Alien Enemies Act Deportation Case
Aamir Khan with his new g

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After...
newsx

India-US Partnership Will Continue To Grow Under Leadership Of Two Great Leaders & True Great...
starlink india

Elon Musk Starlink May Face Spectrum Tax In India, Raising Service Costs
newsx

Huge Financial Blow Shocks PCB: Pakistan Faces ₹869 Crore Loss After Hosting Champions Trophy 2025
newsx

Hungary Passes Law Banning Pride Events, Intensifying Crackdown on LGBTQ+ Rights
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Calls For Impeachment Of Judge Over Alien Enemies Act Deportation Case

Trump Calls For Impeachment Of Judge Over Alien Enemies Act Deportation Case

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After...

India-US Partnership Will Continue To Grow Under Leadership Of Two Great Leaders & True Great Friends: Tulsi Gabbard

India-US Partnership Will Continue To Grow Under Leadership Of Two Great Leaders & True Great...

Elon Musk Starlink May Face Spectrum Tax In India, Raising Service Costs

Elon Musk Starlink May Face Spectrum Tax In India, Raising Service Costs

Huge Financial Blow Shocks PCB: Pakistan Faces ₹869 Crore Loss After Hosting Champions Trophy 2025

Huge Financial Blow Shocks PCB: Pakistan Faces ₹869 Crore Loss After Hosting Champions Trophy 2025

Entertainment

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Why Is Devendra Fadnavis Blaming Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava For People’s Anger Against Aurangzeb In Nagpur?

Why Is Devendra Fadnavis Blaming Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava For People’s Anger Against Aurangzeb In Nagpur?

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For Rape Of A Minor

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu Arjun After Paying ₹120 Crore In Tax

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu

Where To Stream Pradeep Ranganathan’s Latest Blockbuster Dragon? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Where To Stream Pradeep Ranganathan’s Latest Blockbuster Dragon? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips