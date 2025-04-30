Home
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
PM Modi, CM Naidu Mourn Visakhapatnam Wall Collapse Victims, Announce Relief

PM also announced financial assistance through the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), with Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives caused by a wall collapse during the Chandanotsavam festival at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. In a post on X, PM Modi extended condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He also announced financial assistance through the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), with Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured. The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of April 30, when a 20-foot-long makeshift structure collapsed amid heavy rain, claiming eight lives and injuring four.

PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia Payment

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a wall in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi,” the official X handle of the PMO posted.

Officials Confirm Rescue Work Concluded

Vinay Chan, Principal Secretary of the Endowment Department, addressed the media in Tirupati. He said, “So it is not appropriate for us to conclude on the reasons for the incident. Prima facie, we have noticed that there was a downpour between 2.30 and 3.30 am in the early hours. We are investigating the incident… Currently, we have information that about eight people have died. All the debris has been cleared… Rescue work has been concluded.”

CM Naidu and Opposition Leader Jagan Mohan Reddy Respond

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief and assured that medical care is being provided. “I have spoken to the District Collector and SP regarding the situation and instructed that proper medical care be provided to the injured. I am continuously monitoring the situation,” he posted on X.

Former CM and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also reacted. “It was extremely painful that devotees who had come to witness the divine form of the Lord had to lose their lives in such a tragic manner,” he said.
(With Inputs From ANI)

