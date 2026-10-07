PM Modi Completes 25 Years In Public Office, Unveils New Slogan: ‘We Will Do It’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday marked 25 years in public office, completing an uninterrupted journey from Gujarat Chief Minister to Prime Minister of India. Modi first took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and has since remained at the helm of government, first in the state and later at the Centre. Addressing a gathering at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Modi unveiled a new slogan — “We will do it” — while laying out five ambitious goals for the country. The crowd responded with the same phrase after each target, turning the address into a collective pledge.

Modi Sets Five Big Targets for India

Modi called for renewed confidence and collective effort to achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Among the goals highlighted were making India one of the world’s top three economies, strengthening self-reliance, turning the country into a global manufacturing hub, hosting the Olympics and expanding India’s achievements in space. “This energy, this enthusiasm, this self-confidence is extraordinary,” Modi said while urging citizens to work together towards the country’s long-term goals.

Met Advani Ji at his residence and sought his blessings. His decades of public service and contribution to our national life have left a lasting imprint. He has played a pivotal role in strengthening India’s progress. https://t.co/ib51lx4CkU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2026

PM Modi Meets LK Advani, Seeks His Blessings

As part of the milestone day, Modi also met veteran BJP leader L K Advani at his residence and sought his blessings. The meeting came as the BJP organised events across the country to mark Modi’s 25 years as head of government. The Prime Minister’s 25-year journey has been marked by more than 12 years as Gujarat Chief Minister followed by his tenure as Prime Minister since 2014. As he reflected on the milestone, Modi emphasised service, collective effort and the goal of building a developed India by 2047.

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