Sunday, May 4, 2025
  Home»
  India»
  • PM Modi Congratulates Singapore’s Lawrence Wong On Election Victory

PM Modi Congratulates Singapore’s Lawrence Wong On Election Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his congratulations to Singapore's Lawrence Wong following his party's sweeping success in the general elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his congratulations to Singapore’s Lawrence Wong following his party’s sweeping success in the general elections. Wong, leading the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), secured a dominant mandate, winning 87 out of 97 parliamentary seats.

In a message shared on social media platform X, Modi wrote, “Heartiest congratulations @LawrenceWongST on your resounding victory in the general elections. India and Singapore share a strong and multifaceted partnership, underpinned by close people-to-people ties.”

Modi further expressed his keenness to continue working closely with the new Singaporean Prime Minister, emphasising the importance of strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

Singapore held its general elections on Saturday, with the PAP reaffirming its political dominance. Wong’s ascent signals continuity in bilateral relations, which have remained cordial and cooperative across trade, defence, and cultural exchanges.

Filed under

Lawrence Wong PM Modi

