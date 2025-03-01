PM Modi Criticizes Opposition for Silence On British-Era Dance Ban, Targets ‘Lutyens Jamaat’ And ‘Khan Market Gang’

Expressing his surprise at the lack of opposition to such laws in the past, PM Modi remarked, "I am surprised by the 'Lutyens Jamaat' and 'Khan Market Gang' that they have been silent for this many years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the NXT Conclave 2025 in New Delhi on March 1, took aim at the ‘Lutyens Jamaat’ and ‘Khan Market Gang,’ questioning their long-standing silence on outdated British-era laws.

Highlighting one such law, he pointed out that “even a wedding dance could lead to arrests,” as the Dramatic Performances Act, enacted 150 years ago, allowed the police to detain the groom and others if more than ten people danced at a wedding. “Our government abolished it,” he stated.

Expressing his surprise at the lack of opposition to such laws in the past, PM Modi remarked, “I am surprised by the ‘Lutyens Jamaat’ and ‘Khan Market Gang’ that they have been silent for this many years. The people who are the ‘thekedaar’ of PIL, those who visit courts every now and then, why weren’t they worried about liberty back then?”

He further speculated on the reaction had his government introduced such a law instead. “Had Modi brought such a law, just think what would have happened. Even if trolls on social media spread any such false information—’yeh log aag laga dete, Modi ke baal noch lete’ (they would have set fire, pulled out my hair).”

Scrapping of Redundant Laws

PM Modi highlighted his government’s efforts to repeal nearly 1,500 obsolete laws, many of which dated back to the colonial era. He specifically mentioned the law that treated bamboo as a tree, leading to people being jailed for cutting it. “Earlier, people used to be jailed for cutting bamboo because we had this law that considered bamboo a tree, and our earlier governments failed to understand that bamboo is not a tree. It’s our government that changed the law,” he said.

Bamboo, an essential resource for tribal communities in the Northeast, was previously subject to tree-related regulations, restricting its use. “We abolished such colonial-era laws. Now, even processes like filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) are completed within minutes, and refunds are issued within days,” PM Modi added.

National Education Policy and Tech Advancements

PM Modi underscored the transformative changes brought by the National Education Policy, stating that it encourages students to think beyond textbooks. “From middle school, children are learning coding to prepare for fields like AI and data science. Atal Tinkering Labs are offering hands-on experiences with emerging technologies,” he noted. He also announced that “in this year’s Budget, we have plans to launch 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs.”

Reflecting on India’s progress in the past decade, the Prime Minister highlighted key achievements, including electrification. “More than 2.5 crore households received electricity for the first time,” he said. This surge in electricity consumption led to a higher demand for electronic devices, further fueled by affordable data. “By turning this demand into an opportunity, we introduced programs like the PLI scheme, and India has now become a major exporter of electronics,” he stated.

PM Modi also emphasized India’s growing role in global supply chains. “For decades, the world referred to India as their back office. Now, India is becoming the new factory of the world. We are no longer just a workforce but instead becoming a world force,” he declared. He noted that goods once imported are now being manufactured locally, turning India into an export hub. “Farmers, once limited to local markets, are now seeing their crops reach global markets. Products like Pulwama snow peas, Maharashtra’s Purandar figs, and Kashmir’s cricket bats are in demand worldwide,” he added.

The Prime Minister concluded by asserting that India’s rise as a global economic force was not a coincidence but the result of “planned and systematic policy decisions” by the government.

About NXT Conclave:

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT will play a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

More than just a summit, NXT drove tangible action. Attendees witnessed the game-changing product debuts, pioneering research presentations, and policy frameworks set to influence industries and governments worldwide. Live demonstrations of next-generation AI, quantum computing, and transformative technologies offered a glimpse into the future.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 brought together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

