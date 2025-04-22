Home
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • PM Modi Cuts Short His Saudi Visit, To Leave For India After The Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

PM Modi Cuts Short His Saudi Visit, To Leave For India After The Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

Shortly after news of the attack surfaced, PM Modi contacted Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation.

PM Modi Cuts Short His Saudi Visit, To Leave For India After The Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

Modi, who was scheduled to return on Wednesday night, has skipped the official state dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia and will now reach Delhi early Wednesday morning.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Jeddah earlier today for an official visit, has decided to curtail his trip in response to the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. According to government sources, the attack claimed the lives of at least 26 people, including tourists.

Modi, who was scheduled to return on Wednesday night, has skipped the official state dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia and will now reach Delhi early Wednesday morning.

Immediate Response from PM Modi and Amit Shah

Shortly after news of the attack surfaced, PM Modi contacted Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation.

In response, Shah convened a high-level emergency meeting at his residence, connecting via video conference with key officials, including Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, senior CRPF and Army personnel, and the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Home Minister Amit Shah strongly condemned the attack and assured that those behind it would face severe consequences. “Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. The perpetrators of this horrific act will face the harshest punishment,” he stated.

Shah also confirmed he had briefed PM Modi and would travel to Srinagar to conduct a detailed security review with all involved agencies.

Amit Shah Reaches Srinagar for On-Ground Assessment

By 9 PM, Amit Shah had reached Srinagar to personally evaluate the security situation as directed by the Prime Minister. His arrival underlines the Centre’s urgency and commitment to strengthening security in the wake of the attack.

The attack took place in a tourist area of Pahalgam, with reports suggesting that the assailants were dressed in camouflage, indicating a planned and targeted strike. Several injured tourists were transported to a local hospital for medical care. Officials are still investigating the full extent and nature of the attack.

